Global Sleep Paralysis Experiences: From Jinn to Pandafeche, Beliefs Shape Reality

Imagine waking up in pitch darkness to a slavering monster with blood dripping down its fangs. You try to cry out for help but can't. You're paralyzed from head to toe. Sleep paralysis, paralysis upon falling asleep or awakening, often coupled with uncanny ghost sights, is surprisingly common yet steeped in mystery. One in five people worldwide are affected by these visceral nightmares. But despite its prevalence, it has largely remained a riddle. For millennia, these visions have left diverse imprints on human culture, from ghost tales to space alien visits. Scientists have since dismissed such imaginative accounts, yet these ideas persist.

Mind-Body Interaction and Cultural Impact

In fact, my research done over a decade in seven different countries shows that beliefs about sleep paralysis can radically impact the experience, illustrating a striking type of mind-body interaction. Sleep paralysis is triggered by a basic brain glitch at the interface between wakefulness and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. During REM, you have crisp, life-like dreams. To prevent you from acting out these vivid dreams and hurting yourself, your brain temporarily incarcerates your entire body. This neural safety procedure is tightly controlled by a handful of chemicals released from the lower part of your brain that flip-flop you between sleep and wakefulness. This chemical switch works smoothly in a winner-take-all manner most of the time: either you remain in a deep slumber, or you awaken fully conscious. But not always. Sometimes, you wake up while still under the spell of REM paralysis, leaving you stuck in the middle of sleep and wakefulness.

Cultural Interpretations and Experiences

As if being paralyzed and unable to speak when waking up isn't sufficiently nerve-racking, occasionally, the terrifying dreams of REM can spill over into conscious awakening, like dreaming with your eyes open. These baffling sights, occurring around the edges of sleep, have left helpless spectators horrified throughout history. Indeed, as many as 40% of sleep paralysis sufferers hallucinate during the attack. These often involve seeing and sensing bedroom intruders that violently attacks, chokes, and suffocate the sleeper by crushing his chest. Sometimes, victims even report being raped by the ghostly creature. These nocturnal encounters are interpreted differently around the globe. Each culture provides its own bizarre twist. In Egypt, my research shows that sleep paralysis is thought to be triggered by a jinn, a magic genie that appears out of nowhere, terrorizing and sometimes killing its victims. In Italy, it's an attack by the Pandafeche, an entity described as an evil witch or vicious giant cat.

The Role of Beliefs in Exacerbating Symptoms

Conversely, my work shows that Danish and Polish people provide a less spine-tingling account; they chiefly attribute the experience to physiological risk factors, like dysfunction in brain and body. These explanations, scientific and supernatural, can have a major say on how people experience sleep paralysis. When directly comparing sleep paralysis in Egypt and Denmark, my team and I found that Egyptians fear it much more than Danes do. That is, a staggering 50-plus Egyptians were convinced that their sleep paralysis could kill. Egyptians also believed that it lasted longer and, strikingly, they had it three times more often. Beliefs about sleep paralysis in Egypt seemed to have radically shaped their experience. Those who blamed supernatural forces were terrorized by the attack and paralyzed for longer. A pernicious pattern was unfolding. Coupled with certain beliefs, sleep paralysis had gone from a basic brain glitch to a chronic, prolonged, and potentially fatal supernatural encounter.

Indeed, our discoveries suggest that sleep paralysis, if coupled with certain beliefs, isn't just petrifying but also traumatizing. Intriguingly, in one study in Egypt, psychiatrist and researcher Devon Hinton and I found that people who've experienced it show greater signs of trauma and anxiety relative to those who haven't. Those with spooky visions, seeing creepy creatures, say, are at even greater risk. In another study in Italy, we found that horror during sleep paralysis, like fear of dying, seemed to trigger symptoms of trauma and depression. These results show us that the power of belief is not only capable of shaping our experiences of sleep paralysis but also, potentially, our overall mental health.