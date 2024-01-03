en English
Business

Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth

The global period panties market, currently valued at US$ 91.2 million in 2022, is poised for remarkable growth, with estimates pegging it at US$ 275.6 million by 2031. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2023 to 2031. These eco-friendly, reusable period panties have been making waves due to their leak prevention capabilities and their role in reducing environmental burdens by decreasing the use of raw materials.

The Competitive Landscape

The market is notable for its fragmentation, with a multitude of companies vying for their share of the pie. The entry of local players is expected to intensify competition even further. Key players are zeroing in on sustainable, impermeable menstrual hygiene products, committing to both eco-friendliness and comfort, and leveraging advanced fabric technology.

Driving Market Growth

Strategic partnerships, product line expansions, and a rise in consumer awareness are the primary drivers of growth in the market. Companies are not only focusing on product innovation but also working towards transforming period care by promoting environmental sustainability and breaking the stigma surrounding menstruation.

From Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, offers custom research and consulting services. They provide valuable insights into market trends for decision-makers through a combination of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis.

Business Health
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

