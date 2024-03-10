Global Obesity Epidemic Surges: Over 1 Billion Affected, Urgent Action Required

A recent study published by the Lancet has unveiled a distressing escalation in global obesity rates, with more than 1 billion individuals now living with obesity as of 2022. This alarming increase, more than double among adults since 1990 and quadrupled among children and adolescents, underscores the pressing need for comprehensive public health strategies to combat this growing epidemic.

Unveiling the Scale of the Crisis

According to the study, 43% of adults worldwide were classified as overweight in 2022, marking a significant public health concern. Despite a reduction in undernutrition rates, it remains a challenge in regions like Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, highlighting the complex nature of malnutrition which encompasses both undernutrition and obesity. The highest combined rates of underweight and obesity were observed in island nations in the Pacific and the Caribbean, as well as in the Middle East and North Africa.

Health Impacts and Global Response

Obesity is not only a leading cause of noncommunicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and certain cancers but also contributes significantly to under-five mortality rates through undernutrition. The World Health Organization (WHO) has played a crucial role in data collection and analysis for this study, emphasizing the need for early prevention and management of obesity through diet, physical activity, and necessary healthcare. In response, the WHO Acceleration Plan to stop obesity was adopted at the World Health Assembly in 2022, with 31 governments now implementing the plan to curb the epidemic by 2030.

Despite the clear understanding of obesity's causes and the strong evidence backing the needed interventions, implementation remains a significant challenge. Dr Francesco Branca, WHO’s Director of Nutrition and Food Safety, highlighted the importance of policies that ensure access to healthy diets and promote physical activity. Addressing undernutrition requires multisectoral action to reduce food insecurity, improve access to sanitation, and ensure universal access to essential nutrition interventions.