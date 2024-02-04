Global Nutrient Trade: A New Perspective on Health Implications

A groundbreaking study from the Riddet Institute at Massey University, the University of São Paulo, and the State University of Campinas in Brazil has shed light on the global trade of nutrients and its implications for health. The study, which involved the compilation of a comprehensive dataset monitoring the movement of food and 48 essential nutrients among 254 countries from 1986 to 2020, has brought forth a series of significant findings.

Trade Dynamics in Nutrients

The study focused on crucial nutrients such as protein, calcium, iron, and vitamins A and B12, revealing a notable increase in nutrient trade over the past 35 years. High-income countries, constituting a mere 15% of the global population, emerged as the largest importers, mostly trading with other affluent nations. In contrast, low-income countries showed limited participation in nutrient trade, thereby potentially restricting their ability to enhance dietary diversity and quality.

The New Zealand Case

Among the countries analyzed, New Zealand stood out with its trade partners predominantly in the higher-income brackets. The country exports a substantial amount of protein, primarily to China, and imports significant quantities of protein, mainly from Australia.

Implications for Global Health

Interestingly, the study suggests that more significant involvement in nutrient trade networks correlates with several health benefits. These include reduced infant mortality rates, lower prevalence of anaemia among women of reproductive age, and increased life expectancy. The findings underscore the importance of understanding the role of food trade in global nutrition and food security. They also highlight the need to address disparities and vulnerabilities in the food system, signaling a call to action for the global community.

The study received partial funding from the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries and saw the involvement of researchers funded by a range of organizations, including the Fonterra Cooperative Group and other entities.