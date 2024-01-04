en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth

The global market for natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics is in a rapid growth phase, doubling in value from US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022 to an estimated US$ 5.4 Billion by 2028. This expansion, projected to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.70% from 2022 to 2028, is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and liver disorders. Lifestyle factors, including inadequate nutrition, lack of physical activity, pollution, and substance abuse, are also contributing to the market’s growth.

Enhancing Immunotherapies: A Focal Point

Current market trends underscore a focus on improving the efficacy of immunotherapies. The introduction of techniques such as ex vivo conditioning and the engineering of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) NK cells are gaining prominence. Allogeneic NK cell therapies are emerging as a significant development in this segment.

Celularity Inc. Forecasts Impressive Sales

In related news, Celularity Inc. has revealed anticipated net sales for its advanced biomaterial products and biobanking businesses for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full year. The company projects sales to be within the range of 11.4 million to 12.1 million for Q4 2023 and 22.06 million to 22.76 million for the entire year. This growth reflects triple-digit increases year-on-year, indicating successful market penetration and competitive positioning.

UNIST’s Breakthrough: NK Cell-Engaging Nanodrones

Researchers at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) have developed ‘unprecedented NK cell-engaging Nanodrones,’ a promising development for cancer treatment. These nanodrones selectively bind to cancer cells and activate human NK cells to eliminate the targeted cancer cells. In tests on tumor-bearing mice, the administration of these nanodrones, along with human PBMCs, facilitated the infiltration of activated human NK cells into the tumor sites, significantly suppressing tumor growth without notable side effects.

Phase 3 Trials Highlight Cost-Effectiveness of Liso-Cel Treatment

An analysis of phase 3 TRANSFORM and TRANSCEND trials reveals that lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) treatment improves cost-effectiveness and increases life expectancy and quality-adjusted life years in patients with relapsed refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL). This study also incorporated societal costs associated with cancer treatment, often overlooked in cost-effectiveness analyses focused solely on healthcare expenses.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
28 seconds ago
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
Researchers have made a significant leap in the field of synthetic biology by developing a system to regulate protein translation in mammalian cells. This breakthrough is achieved via the manipulation of mRNA circularization. The mechanism comprises synthetic mRNA transcripts with a control region containing RNA Binding Protein (RBP) specific aptamers in the 3′ UTR. The
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
The Battle Against Malaria: Personal Stories and Scientific Strides
4 mins ago
The Battle Against Malaria: Personal Stories and Scientific Strides
Kootenai County Paves New Path for Veterans with Treatment Court
5 mins ago
Kootenai County Paves New Path for Veterans with Treatment Court
Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services
1 min ago
Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services
Wichita Salvation Army's $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery
3 mins ago
Wichita Salvation Army's $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery
Sleep Health: A Silent Epidemic Uncovered in 2023
3 mins ago
Sleep Health: A Silent Epidemic Uncovered in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
15 seconds
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
18 seconds
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
28 seconds
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
33 seconds
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
37 seconds
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
Jarrett Stidham Gears Up for Showdown Against Former Team in Week 18
55 seconds
Jarrett Stidham Gears Up for Showdown Against Former Team in Week 18
Jeffrey Bassa Returns to Oregon Ducks, Bolsters Defense for 2024 Season
57 seconds
Jeffrey Bassa Returns to Oregon Ducks, Bolsters Defense for 2024 Season
ANNIKA Foundation and Babygrande Golf Join Forces to Empower Women's Golf
1 min
ANNIKA Foundation and Babygrande Golf Join Forces to Empower Women's Golf
Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services
1 min
Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app