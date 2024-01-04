Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth

The global market for natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics is in a rapid growth phase, doubling in value from US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022 to an estimated US$ 5.4 Billion by 2028. This expansion, projected to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.70% from 2022 to 2028, is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and liver disorders. Lifestyle factors, including inadequate nutrition, lack of physical activity, pollution, and substance abuse, are also contributing to the market’s growth.

Enhancing Immunotherapies: A Focal Point

Current market trends underscore a focus on improving the efficacy of immunotherapies. The introduction of techniques such as ex vivo conditioning and the engineering of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) NK cells are gaining prominence. Allogeneic NK cell therapies are emerging as a significant development in this segment.

Celularity Inc. Forecasts Impressive Sales

In related news, Celularity Inc. has revealed anticipated net sales for its advanced biomaterial products and biobanking businesses for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full year. The company projects sales to be within the range of 11.4 million to 12.1 million for Q4 2023 and 22.06 million to 22.76 million for the entire year. This growth reflects triple-digit increases year-on-year, indicating successful market penetration and competitive positioning.

UNIST’s Breakthrough: NK Cell-Engaging Nanodrones

Researchers at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) have developed ‘unprecedented NK cell-engaging Nanodrones,’ a promising development for cancer treatment. These nanodrones selectively bind to cancer cells and activate human NK cells to eliminate the targeted cancer cells. In tests on tumor-bearing mice, the administration of these nanodrones, along with human PBMCs, facilitated the infiltration of activated human NK cells into the tumor sites, significantly suppressing tumor growth without notable side effects.

Phase 3 Trials Highlight Cost-Effectiveness of Liso-Cel Treatment

An analysis of phase 3 TRANSFORM and TRANSCEND trials reveals that lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) treatment improves cost-effectiveness and increases life expectancy and quality-adjusted life years in patients with relapsed refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL). This study also incorporated societal costs associated with cancer treatment, often overlooked in cost-effectiveness analyses focused solely on healthcare expenses.