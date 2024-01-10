en English
Health

Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
In a significant development, global pioneers in the field of interventional radiology are converging for a major conference to share their insights on revolutionary procedures and techniques. The conference anticipates the participation of approximately 800 delegates representing 23 different countries.

Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology Takes the Lead

Dr. Ajit K Yadav, Secretary of the Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, announced the forthcoming event during a press conference. Interventional radiology, as described by Dr. Mitesh Gupta, the convener of the conference, is emerging as a less invasive and more effective treatment option. This medical specialty enables physicians to perform surgical interventions with reduced patient recovery time.

International Experts to Share Insights

The conference will play host to international experts, including Dr. Maxim Itkin from the University of Pennsylvania, who will shed light on lymphatic disorders. Another notable participant is Sanjeeva Kalva, a specialist in minimally invasive liver cancer treatments. Other prominent faculty members, such as Dr. Ayman Al Sibaie from the UAE and Dr. Karim Abd El Tawab from Egypt, will also be in attendance, signifying the event’s international appeal and the collective effort to advance interventional radiology.

Focus on AI in Endovascular Therapy

The conference, titled ‘ISET Townhall,’ includes a dedicated session on Tuesday, January 23, focusing on the implications of AI in endovascular therapy. The educational program encompasses more than 150 sessions presented by expert faculty members, offering focused symposia, live cases and exams, early career sessions, tutorials, and updates on critical issues from the past year. The program also highlights ground-breaking research and has received endorsements from various medical societies and organizations.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

