Global Health Roundup: From Frigid Lake Swims to Billion-Dollar Sales and Medical Breakthroughs

Chill-Seeking Swimmers and Financial Investigations

Advertisment

Against the backdrop of a biting -24 degrees Celsius cold, a group of approximately 20 women in Toronto defied the frigid temperatures for an energy-boosting sunrise swim in Lake Ontario. In sharp contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) has turned up the heat on Spain's Grifols, a pharmaceutical company now under investigation amid allegations of financial manipulation by a short-seller.

Corporate Moves in Health Tech and Pharmaceuticals

In the United States, the private equity owners of Netsmart Technologies, a healthcare software company, are weighing up the possibility of a sale with an anticipated valuation exceeding a hefty $5 billion. On the pharmaceutical front, GSK has successfully divested a part of its stake in Haleon for a substantial $1.24 billion, reducing its shareholding to a modest 4.2%.

Advertisment

Trends in Global Health and Medical Innovation

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a notable decrease in global tobacco use, with the proportion of smokers dropping from one in three in 2000 to one in five currently. Meanwhile, the U.S. government has introduced a rule aimed at hastening insurance approvals for medical services. Eli Lilly is on track to release its weight-loss drug Mounjaro in additional countries as production ramps up. Spanish organ transplants saw a record-breaking year in 2023, with the number of procedures ballooning by 9% over the previous year.

Approvals for AI and Gene Therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to DermaSensor's AI-powered device for detecting skin cancer. In a further nod to medical innovation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics' gene therapy for a genetically inherited blood disorder has also received FDA approval.