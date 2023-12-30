en English
Health

Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:02 pm EST
In the face of a dramatic surge in dengue fever cases globally, authorities are moving swiftly to protect public health. The heavy rainfall that has been inundating regions worldwide has created the perfect breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary vector for dengue. The resultant outbreak has escalated existing public health concerns, prompting immediate action.

A Record Dengue Outbreak

The Caribbean and Americas have reported a historic tally of over 4 million dengue cases in 2023 alone. In Sri Lanka, the situation is particularly dire, with more than 10,000 reported cases in December, culminating in 55 fatalities. This brings the country’s total to 87,078 cases for the year. Even Hawaii, which had not reported a locally acquired case since 2016, has experienced a travel-related case of dengue.

Climate Change and Urbanization: Catalysts for Dengue Spread

Experts point to a combination of increasing temperatures and rapid urbanization as key drivers of the dengue spread. These factors have accelerated the rate of infection, with the Western Hemisphere experiencing a high number of infections not seen since record-keeping began.

Response from Health Authorities

In the wake of the outbreak, health authorities globally are implementing strategic measures to control the mosquito population and curb the spread of dengue. These actions encompass destroying mosquito breeding sites, raising public awareness about prevention techniques, and potentially conducting fumigation campaigns. The public is being urged to take precautionary measures like using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and disposing of containers that collect rainwater.

As the situation continues to develop, health authorities are committed to deploying additional resources if necessary. The public is also being advised to seek medical attention if they exhibit symptoms of dengue fever, such as high fever, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, skin rash, and mild bleeding. Early detection and treatment are key to preventing severe complications associated with the disease.

While the current circumstances present a significant challenge, health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are committed to taking all necessary steps to safeguard public health. In this battle against dengue, the collaboration of communities worldwide is vital.

Health Safety Weather
BNN Correspondents

