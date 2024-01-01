en English
Health

Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Disease and Disinformation

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:51 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Disease and Disinformation

In the face of a sudden surge in dengue cases, swift and strategic measures are being taken to curb the spread of the disease. Amid a torrent of heavy rainfall, the number of dengue cases has risen by a staggering 100.5% in Malaysia, with a total of 96,443 cases reported until October 2023. This alarming increase, from the 48,109 cases reported in 2022, has prompted health authorities to respond urgently.

Global Impact and Misinformation

Over 4 million cases have been reported globally for 2023, a clear indication of the magnitude of this outbreak. Burkina Faso has reported a significant 109,908 suspected cases and 511 deaths. However, the fight against dengue is not just a battle against the disease but also misinformation. Unfounded claims about the origin of dengue and its supposed connection to the malaria vaccine are circulating on social media and undermining authoritative efforts.

The public is being urged to join efforts to combat the outbreak, with measures such as eliminating standing water, applying mosquito repellent, and wearing protective clothing. Despite these efforts, the virus has become a major cause of death in Bangladesh, claiming 1,610 lives this year. The lack of adequate intervention from relevant authorities has drawn criticism, highlighting the need for more effective strategies.

Hope in the form of a Vaccine

After decades of delays, a breakthrough came seven years ago with the introduction of the first vaccine for dengue fever. However, the formula, developed by Sanofi, proved to be effective only for individuals who had previously been infected with the disease. This revelation spurred Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. to develop an alternative, expected to be available early next year. With dengue infections rising eightfold over the past two decades to nearly 400 million a year, this vaccine could be a potential game-changer.

In response to the dengue outbreak, the Ministry of Health in the Turks and Caicos Islands has launched a comprehensive approach to contain the disease. This includes public education campaigns, increased surveillance, and the elimination of standing water. Residents are encouraged to actively participate in prevention efforts and remain vigilant in monitoring for symptoms of dengue fever. The fight against dengue is a collaborative effort and requires the full commitment of all stakeholders involved.

Health
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

