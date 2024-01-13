en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist

In an era where the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, another silent yet lethal threat is on the rise – fungal infections. Dr. David Denning, a Principal Investigator at the Manchester Fungal Infection Group at the University of Manchester, has unveiled alarming research indicating that global deaths from fungal infections have nearly doubled. Current estimates place the figure at approximately 3.8 million annually, accounting for about 6.8% of total global deaths.

The Rising Global Threat of Fungal Infections

These insidious infections significantly contribute to mortality in individuals with compromised immune systems or underlying conditions such as asthma, TB, lung cancer, leukaemia, organ transplants, and those in intensive care. The most lethal fungi are Aspergillus fumigatus and Aspergillus flavus, which cause lung infections. A major obstacle in battling these infections is the lack of timely diagnosis and effective antifungal drugs. This is further compounded by increasing antifungal resistance due to the widespread use of fungicides on crops.

Deadly Candida Infections

Besides the Aspergillus species, Candida infections also significantly contribute to the high mortality rates. These fungi are a common cause of sepsis found in the bloodstream. Life-threatening Candida infections affect over 1.5 million people, leading to nearly 1 million deaths annually. Improved diagnostic tests are essential as current tests only identify a fraction of the actual fungal infections.

The COVID-19 Pandemic and Fungal Infections

The COVID-19 pandemic has further complicated the situation. There has been a significant surge in cases of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, in India. Additionally, a high incidence of Aspergillus infection in intensive care patients with COVID-19 suggests that the actual figures of fungal disease incidence and mortality could be even higher. Dr. Denning underscores that severe fungal disease often strikes when people are already ill and highlights the urgent need for accurate and timely diagnosis and serious consideration of fungal diseases.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
11 mins ago
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
2023 marked a grim milestone for Australia’s road safety, with the highest number of fatalities in over half a decade. Victoria saw its worst statistics in 15 years, while South Australia witnessed a startling surge in deaths by over 60% compared to the preceding year. This unsettling trend calls into question Australia’s ambitious goal of
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
18 mins ago
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
24 mins ago
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
14 mins ago
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
15 mins ago
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
16 mins ago
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
1 min
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
2 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
2 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
8 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
9 mins
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
11 mins
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
14 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
14 mins
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
14 mins
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
15 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app