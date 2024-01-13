Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist

In an era where the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, another silent yet lethal threat is on the rise – fungal infections. Dr. David Denning, a Principal Investigator at the Manchester Fungal Infection Group at the University of Manchester, has unveiled alarming research indicating that global deaths from fungal infections have nearly doubled. Current estimates place the figure at approximately 3.8 million annually, accounting for about 6.8% of total global deaths.

The Rising Global Threat of Fungal Infections

These insidious infections significantly contribute to mortality in individuals with compromised immune systems or underlying conditions such as asthma, TB, lung cancer, leukaemia, organ transplants, and those in intensive care. The most lethal fungi are Aspergillus fumigatus and Aspergillus flavus, which cause lung infections. A major obstacle in battling these infections is the lack of timely diagnosis and effective antifungal drugs. This is further compounded by increasing antifungal resistance due to the widespread use of fungicides on crops.

Deadly Candida Infections

Besides the Aspergillus species, Candida infections also significantly contribute to the high mortality rates. These fungi are a common cause of sepsis found in the bloodstream. Life-threatening Candida infections affect over 1.5 million people, leading to nearly 1 million deaths annually. Improved diagnostic tests are essential as current tests only identify a fraction of the actual fungal infections.

The COVID-19 Pandemic and Fungal Infections

The COVID-19 pandemic has further complicated the situation. There has been a significant surge in cases of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, in India. Additionally, a high incidence of Aspergillus infection in intensive care patients with COVID-19 suggests that the actual figures of fungal disease incidence and mortality could be even higher. Dr. Denning underscores that severe fungal disease often strikes when people are already ill and highlights the urgent need for accurate and timely diagnosis and serious consideration of fungal diseases.