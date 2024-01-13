en English
Health

Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
The latest research reveals that the number of fatalities from fungal diseases has doubled to 3.75 million, highlighting the urgent need for increased awareness, prevention, and treatment of fungal infections. A new study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases underlines this startling statistic. This research, led by Professor David Denning of the University of Manchester, utilized data from over 80 countries and brought into focus the significant impact of fungal diseases on global health.

The Rising Tide of Fungal Diseases

With an estimated 6.55 million acute cases of severe fungal disease worldwide each year, these diseases now cause more deaths annually than malaria and almost three times as many as tuberculosis. About 68% of these deaths are considered to be directly caused by the infections, while the remaining are associated with other underlying diseases. The toll of fungal diseases is particularly severe on patients suffering from other serious conditions like leukemia, AIDS, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cancers of the lung and bronchus.

The Deadly Impact of Aspergillus and Candida Infections

Two types of fungal diseases — Aspergillus and Candida — have been identified as particularly lethal. Aspergillus infections are linked to a third of COPD deaths. Meanwhile, Candida infections pose serious risks in intensive care units and among surgical patients, individuals with diabetes, cancer, renal failure, and premature babies. In fact, Candida infections affect an estimated 1.57 million people and cause about 995,000 deaths annually.

The Urgent Need for Awareness and Action

The updated estimates are a wake-up call for healthcare professionals, policymakers, and individuals to collectively combat this global health issue. Professor Denning credits the updated estimates to advancements in awareness and diagnostic capabilities, driven by efforts from Global Action For Fungal Infections (GAFFI) and partnerships with various organizations and professionals worldwide. The rise in deaths from fungal diseases calls for increased public awareness, preventive strategies, and better treatments. With fungi developing increasing resistance to current antifungal drugs, it’s clear that the fight against fungal diseases needs to be a global priority.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

