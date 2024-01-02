en English
Health

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market to Surpass $700 Billion by 2028, Driven by Innovation and Demand

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
According to a recent report by DelveInsight, the global biopharmaceuticals market is expected to surpass the $700 billion mark by 2028. This surge is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a rising global geriatric population, and the growing acceptance of biopharmaceuticals and personalized medicines.

Biopharmaceuticals: A Revolution in Medicine

Biopharmaceuticals or biologics are therapeutic agents derived from living organisms, as distinct from traditional chemically synthesized pharmaceuticals. These innovative products include monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapies, and recombinant proteins. They have revolutionized the treatment of diseases that were once deemed untreatable, offering targeted, personalized procedures with fewer side effects. Biologics have demonstrated significant effectiveness in areas such as oncology, rheumatology, and autoimmune disorders.

Driving Factors and Challenges

Investment in R&D, improved healthcare infrastructure, new product launches, and ongoing innovation are fueling the growth of the biopharmaceuticals market. The market is also buoyed by North America, expected to lead the global landscape, backed by prevalent chronic diseases, an aging population, advanced healthcare facilities, and major industry players. However, the market also faces challenges like high manufacturing requirements and potential side effects, which could hinder its growth.

DelveInsight’s Insightful Reports

DelveInsight’s reports offer a comprehensive view of the market dynamics, company market shares, challenges, drivers, and barriers. They also provide a forecast analysis, giving stakeholders a glimpse into the future of the biopharmaceuticals market. The report emphasizes the importance of these biologics in treating chronic, infectious, and neurological diseases, and their potential for further growth and development.

Health Investments United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

