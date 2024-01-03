en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines: Factors and Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST
Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines: Factors and Challenges

An umbrella review employing the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines has provided a comprehensive insight into the global acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines. The study synthesized data from reputed databases such as PubMed, Embase, Scopus, Web of Sciences, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, and Google Scholar. Twenty-two systematic reviews and meta-analyses (SRM) involving over 10 million participants were part of this global review.

Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines

The global pooled acceptance rate for the COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 60.23%, within a 95% confidence interval (CI) of 58.27% to 62.18%. However, in low-income countries, the rate was significantly lower, recorded at 54.07% (CI: 50.31% – 57.83%). The quality of the studies included in the review was evaluated using the Assessment of Multiple Systematic Reviews (AMSTAR) tool.

Factors Influencing Vaccine Acceptance

The review unearthed several predictors of vaccine acceptance. These include a higher level of education, good knowledge about the vaccine, a positive attitude toward vaccination, a history of COVID-19 infection, male sex, and the presence of chronic disease.

Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy

Studies spotlight the need for a collaborative approach from stakeholders such as policymakers and vaccine campaign planners to boost the acceptance rate of the COVID-19 vaccine. There’s a need to confront structural and attitudinal barriers to vaccination, including accessibility, affordability, trust in government and healthcare systems, and attitudes towards communicable diseases and immunizations.

For instance, a survey differentiating attitudes towards COVID-19 and influenza vaccines among adults pointed to a greater hesitancy towards the COVID-19 vaccine. Factors contributing to this include concerns about safety and efficacy, distrust in government agencies, and belief in existing individual immunity. In particular, older adults, especially those over 65, females, illiterate, widows, divorced, and those with good economic status in urban areas, were found more hesitant, necessitating promotional intervention programs.

Similarly, a study in Iran using the BASNEF model identified enabling factors and intention as critical for subsequent doses of COVID-19 vaccine uptake in older adults. Fear of side effects and lack of confidence in vaccine effectiveness were among the main reasons for the reinforcement of primary COVID-19 vaccine refusals.

Studies also highlight the differential immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine. For example, patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) receiving disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) exhibited reduced immune responses compared with controls. However, even with reduced response, patients with RA demonstrated robust immune responses following their COVID-19 vaccination.

Adapting Vaccines to New Variants

As the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, so does the need to update vaccines. A study comparing the neutralizing antibody induction of the ancestral variant-based BIV1 CovIran vaccine, the Omicron variant-based BIV1 CovIran Plus vaccine, and the novel bivalent vaccine candidate BBIV1 CovIran against the Omicron and ancestral Wuhan variants in a rat model found that the candidate bivalent and Omicron-specific vaccines could elicit a potent immune response against both variants.

Lastly, a study in the Netherlands assessed the immunogenicity and safety of primary intradermal (ID) vaccination with a 1.5th dose compared with the standard intramuscular (IM) dose of mRNA 1273 in SARS CoV-2 naive persons. This strategy, while not meeting the predefined non-inferior criteria, could justify times of vaccine scarcity to accelerate mass protection against severe disease, given that the neutralizing antibody concentrations in these groups are far above the proposed proxy for protection against severe disease.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana: A Slow Progress Towards Affordable Healthcare in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Exploring the Gut-Brain Axis: A Review of 2023's Top Articles in Healthcare

By Mazhar Abbas

Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak

By Salman Khan

Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles

By Muhammad Jawad

TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin ...
@Health · 7 mins
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin ...
heart comment 0
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights

By Israel Ojoko

Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries

By BNN Correspondents

OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January

By Rizwan Shah

Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
Vietnam’s Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
Latest Headlines
World News
Saint Joseph's Hawks vs Rhode Island Rams: A Promising Showdown
11 seconds
Saint Joseph's Hawks vs Rhode Island Rams: A Promising Showdown
Chaka Traore Makes Memorable Debut with Goal for AC Milan
30 seconds
Chaka Traore Makes Memorable Debut with Goal for AC Milan
University of Utah's Men's Basketball Team Eyes Top-25 Ranking Amidst Successful Season
53 seconds
University of Utah's Men's Basketball Team Eyes Top-25 Ranking Amidst Successful Season
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
58 seconds
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
1 min
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
1 min
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
Alabama's Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach
1 min
Alabama's Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach
Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards
1 min
Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
2 mins
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
58 seconds
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
48 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app