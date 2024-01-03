Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines: Factors and Challenges

An umbrella review employing the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines has provided a comprehensive insight into the global acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines. The study synthesized data from reputed databases such as PubMed, Embase, Scopus, Web of Sciences, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, and Google Scholar. Twenty-two systematic reviews and meta-analyses (SRM) involving over 10 million participants were part of this global review.

Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines

The global pooled acceptance rate for the COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 60.23%, within a 95% confidence interval (CI) of 58.27% to 62.18%. However, in low-income countries, the rate was significantly lower, recorded at 54.07% (CI: 50.31% – 57.83%). The quality of the studies included in the review was evaluated using the Assessment of Multiple Systematic Reviews (AMSTAR) tool.

Factors Influencing Vaccine Acceptance

The review unearthed several predictors of vaccine acceptance. These include a higher level of education, good knowledge about the vaccine, a positive attitude toward vaccination, a history of COVID-19 infection, male sex, and the presence of chronic disease.

Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy

Studies spotlight the need for a collaborative approach from stakeholders such as policymakers and vaccine campaign planners to boost the acceptance rate of the COVID-19 vaccine. There’s a need to confront structural and attitudinal barriers to vaccination, including accessibility, affordability, trust in government and healthcare systems, and attitudes towards communicable diseases and immunizations.

For instance, a survey differentiating attitudes towards COVID-19 and influenza vaccines among adults pointed to a greater hesitancy towards the COVID-19 vaccine. Factors contributing to this include concerns about safety and efficacy, distrust in government agencies, and belief in existing individual immunity. In particular, older adults, especially those over 65, females, illiterate, widows, divorced, and those with good economic status in urban areas, were found more hesitant, necessitating promotional intervention programs.

Similarly, a study in Iran using the BASNEF model identified enabling factors and intention as critical for subsequent doses of COVID-19 vaccine uptake in older adults. Fear of side effects and lack of confidence in vaccine effectiveness were among the main reasons for the reinforcement of primary COVID-19 vaccine refusals.

Studies also highlight the differential immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine. For example, patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) receiving disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) exhibited reduced immune responses compared with controls. However, even with reduced response, patients with RA demonstrated robust immune responses following their COVID-19 vaccination.

Adapting Vaccines to New Variants

As the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, so does the need to update vaccines. A study comparing the neutralizing antibody induction of the ancestral variant-based BIV1 CovIran vaccine, the Omicron variant-based BIV1 CovIran Plus vaccine, and the novel bivalent vaccine candidate BBIV1 CovIran against the Omicron and ancestral Wuhan variants in a rat model found that the candidate bivalent and Omicron-specific vaccines could elicit a potent immune response against both variants.

Lastly, a study in the Netherlands assessed the immunogenicity and safety of primary intradermal (ID) vaccination with a 1.5th dose compared with the standard intramuscular (IM) dose of mRNA 1273 in SARS CoV-2 naive persons. This strategy, while not meeting the predefined non-inferior criteria, could justify times of vaccine scarcity to accelerate mass protection against severe disease, given that the neutralizing antibody concentrations in these groups are far above the proposed proxy for protection against severe disease.