en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Glial Cells in Enteric Nervous System: Unveiling Their Vital Roles

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Glial Cells in Enteric Nervous System: Unveiling Their Vital Roles

The human body’s ‘second brain,’ otherwise known as the Enteric Nervous System (ENS), has been the subject of extensive scientific research. Located in the gut, the ENS is home to neurons akin to those discovered in the central nervous system. However, the ENS also hosts an array of glial cells, often overshadowed by their more prominent counterparts, the neurons. Recent findings, however, have cast a spotlight on these glial cells, revealing their indispensable roles in digestion and the overall health of the gastrointestinal system.

Demystifying the Role of Glial Cells

Glial cells don’t merely offer support. They are active participants in the gut’s neural activities. They influence gut motility, interact with the immune system, and could potentially affect an individual’s mood and behavior. The emerging understanding of glial cells in the ENS could pave the way for breakthrough treatments for a range of diseases, from gastrointestinal disorders to neurological conditions linked to gut health.

Groundbreaking Research at Michigan State University

Michigan State University recently conducted pioneering research shedding light on glial cells’ pivotal role in the ENS. The study focused on how glial cells increase adjacent neurons’ propensity to convey pain signals following an inflammatory event. This research underscores the crucial role enteric glia play in visceral hypersensitivity, suggesting the potential for therapies targeting glia to alleviate or even eliminate visceral pain.

Understanding the Mechanisms of Glial Cells

The study also delved into the mechanisms through which glial cells facilitate the effects of proinflammatory cytokines on glial Cx43 hemichannels, upregulation of glial cyclooxygenase-2, and an increase in stimulated glial prostaglandin E2 release. As scientists continue to unravel the intricacies of the ENS and its glial cells, they are growing to appreciate how this ‘second brain’ contributes to our overall function and well-being.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
10 mins ago
Non-Smoking Texas Nurse Battles Stage 4 Lung Cancer: A Call for Increased Vigilance
Tiffany Job, a 37-year-old Texas nurse, and mother of twin boys received a shocking diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer, despite never having smoked a single cigarette in her life. The pain in her right rib, which she initially dismissed as a pulled muscle, turned out to be a symptom of an insidious disease that
Non-Smoking Texas Nurse Battles Stage 4 Lung Cancer: A Call for Increased Vigilance
PureHealth Acquires UK's Circle in Major Step Toward Global Expansion
24 mins ago
PureHealth Acquires UK's Circle in Major Step Toward Global Expansion
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali
24 mins ago
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali
Jelly Roll Joins '5K By May' Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey
11 mins ago
Jelly Roll Joins '5K By May' Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
20 mins ago
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
20 mins ago
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
Latest Headlines
World News
FEPA: A Groundbreaking Move in the U.S. Anti-Bribery Efforts
25 seconds
FEPA: A Groundbreaking Move in the U.S. Anti-Bribery Efforts
Comoros Presidential Elections: Assoumani Confident Despite Allegations of Irregularities
2 mins
Comoros Presidential Elections: Assoumani Confident Despite Allegations of Irregularities
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
9 mins
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
Non-Smoking Texas Nurse Battles Stage 4 Lung Cancer: A Call for Increased Vigilance
10 mins
Non-Smoking Texas Nurse Battles Stage 4 Lung Cancer: A Call for Increased Vigilance
Jelly Roll Joins '5K By May' Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey
11 mins
Jelly Roll Joins '5K By May' Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey
Jadon Sancho Reignites Spark with Borussia Dortmund in Triumphant Return
12 mins
Jadon Sancho Reignites Spark with Borussia Dortmund in Triumphant Return
Barbados' Rasheeme Griffith Gears Up for Paris Olympics
15 mins
Barbados' Rasheeme Griffith Gears Up for Paris Olympics
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
18 mins
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
18 mins
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
49 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app