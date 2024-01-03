en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Introduces Cost-Effective Diabetes Therapy in India with Lirafit

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:32 am EST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Introduces Cost-Effective Diabetes Therapy in India with Lirafit

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a leading Indian pharmaceutical company, has unveiled a new weapon in the war against diabetes: a biosimilar version of Liraglutide. Named Lirafit, this novel product is set to revolutionize the treatment of diabetes in India by slashing the cost of therapy by a staggering 70 percent compared to the original drug. This breakneck reduction in price will undoubtedly ease the financial burden of many diabetes patients across the nation.

Regulatory Approval and Pricing

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted its seal of approval to the biosimilar. Indian patients will be able to procure Lirafit at a price of Rs 100 for a standard daily dose of 1.2mg. However, it’s worth noting that this life-changing medication will only be available through prescription.

Market Impact and Diabetes Prevalence

In the wake of the launch, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ shares dipped slightly, trading at Rs 888.50 at 9.40 am on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This move to introduce Lirafit is a strategic response to the escalating diabetes epidemic in India, which currently sits at a concerning 11.4 percent, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-INDIAB.

Market Potential and Efficacy of Liraglutide

The market for GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP‐1 RAs), the category to which Liraglutide belongs, is valued at Rs 259 crore, demonstrating a significant 108 percent annual growth as per IQVIA’s market data for the year ending August 2023. The established efficacy of Liraglutide in managing type-2 diabetes is well-documented, offering benefits such as improved glycemic control, weight reduction, and cardiovascular safety. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) endorses GLP1RAs for patients with type-2 diabetes due to their weight loss benefits and lower risk of hypoglycemia. These drugs are also lauded for reducing cardiovascular risk and having positive effects on cardio‐renal outcomes.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ venture into the injectable anti-diabetic market with Lirafit marks a key step in addressing the pressing needs of diabetes therapy in India. This launch is more than just a business move; it’s a commitment to improving the lives of millions of Indians grappling with diabetes every day.

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unveiling the Role of Synaptic Changes in Alzheimer's Disease Progression

By BNN Correspondents

India Ranks Second in Asia's Cancer Burden: A Study Reveals

By Justice Nwafor

Link Between High IL-17A Expression and Poor Prognosis in Ph+ B-ALL Patients: A Study

By Shivani Chauhan

Juravinski Hospital's $2.3-Billion Redevelopment: A Testament to Community Action

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Cathal Crowe Undergoes Urgent Surgery: Office to Operate As Usual ...
@Health · 2 mins
Cathal Crowe Undergoes Urgent Surgery: Office to Operate As Usual ...
heart comment 0
Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Infused with Ancient Nutritional Wisdom

By Rafia Tasleem

Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Infused with Ancient Nutritional Wisdom
Prebiotics Reveal Potential in Enhancing Iron Absorption in Infants; Nuchev Launches New Product

By Israel Ojoko

Prebiotics Reveal Potential in Enhancing Iron Absorption in Infants; Nuchev Launches New Product
The Rise of the Sober Curious: A New Year, A Healthier Lifestyle

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Rise of the Sober Curious: A New Year, A Healthier Lifestyle
The Reality of Panic Attacks: A Personal Journey

By Wojciech Zylm

The Reality of Panic Attacks: A Personal Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Raiders Set to Conclude 2023 NFL Season with Historic Match against Broncos
17 seconds
Raiders Set to Conclude 2023 NFL Season with Historic Match against Broncos
Kansas State Guard Faces Potential Season-Ending Setback
29 seconds
Kansas State Guard Faces Potential Season-Ending Setback
Unveiling the Role of Synaptic Changes in Alzheimer's Disease Progression
38 seconds
Unveiling the Role of Synaptic Changes in Alzheimer's Disease Progression
Eric Dier's Future Uncertain as Tottenham Contract Nears End
50 seconds
Eric Dier's Future Uncertain as Tottenham Contract Nears End
India Ranks Second in Asia's Cancer Burden: A Study Reveals
1 min
India Ranks Second in Asia's Cancer Burden: A Study Reveals
Snow-clearing Challenges Loom as Winter Storms Approach Hamilton
1 min
Snow-clearing Challenges Loom as Winter Storms Approach Hamilton
Central Ohio Bids Farewell to Holiday Season with a Weekend Full of Exciting Events
1 min
Central Ohio Bids Farewell to Holiday Season with a Weekend Full of Exciting Events
Link Between High IL-17A Expression and Poor Prognosis in Ph+ B-ALL Patients: A Study
2 mins
Link Between High IL-17A Expression and Poor Prognosis in Ph+ B-ALL Patients: A Study
Ankalaev-Walker Rematch Set for UFC Fight Night 234 After Controversial First Fight
2 mins
Ankalaev-Walker Rematch Set for UFC Fight Night 234 After Controversial First Fight
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
41 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
42 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app