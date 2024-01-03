Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Introduces Cost-Effective Diabetes Therapy in India with Lirafit

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a leading Indian pharmaceutical company, has unveiled a new weapon in the war against diabetes: a biosimilar version of Liraglutide. Named Lirafit, this novel product is set to revolutionize the treatment of diabetes in India by slashing the cost of therapy by a staggering 70 percent compared to the original drug. This breakneck reduction in price will undoubtedly ease the financial burden of many diabetes patients across the nation.

Regulatory Approval and Pricing

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted its seal of approval to the biosimilar. Indian patients will be able to procure Lirafit at a price of Rs 100 for a standard daily dose of 1.2mg. However, it’s worth noting that this life-changing medication will only be available through prescription.

Market Impact and Diabetes Prevalence

In the wake of the launch, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ shares dipped slightly, trading at Rs 888.50 at 9.40 am on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This move to introduce Lirafit is a strategic response to the escalating diabetes epidemic in India, which currently sits at a concerning 11.4 percent, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-INDIAB.

Market Potential and Efficacy of Liraglutide

The market for GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP‐1 RAs), the category to which Liraglutide belongs, is valued at Rs 259 crore, demonstrating a significant 108 percent annual growth as per IQVIA’s market data for the year ending August 2023. The established efficacy of Liraglutide in managing type-2 diabetes is well-documented, offering benefits such as improved glycemic control, weight reduction, and cardiovascular safety. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) endorses GLP1RAs for patients with type-2 diabetes due to their weight loss benefits and lower risk of hypoglycemia. These drugs are also lauded for reducing cardiovascular risk and having positive effects on cardio‐renal outcomes.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ venture into the injectable anti-diabetic market with Lirafit marks a key step in addressing the pressing needs of diabetes therapy in India. This launch is more than just a business move; it’s a commitment to improving the lives of millions of Indians grappling with diabetes every day.