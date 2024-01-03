en English
Health

Glenmark Debuts in India’s Injectable Anti-Diabetic Market with Lirafit

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:19 am EST
Glenmark Debuts in India's Injectable Anti-Diabetic Market with Lirafit

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals makes a noteworthy entry into India’s injectable anti-diabetic market with the launch of a biosimilar of the anti-diabetic drug, Liraglutide. The drug, branded as Lirafit, has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), and is priced at Rs 100 for a standard daily dose of 1.2mg, marking a significant potential for cost reduction in diabetes treatment.

Introduction of Lirafit: A Potential Game-Changer

Lirafit is expected to lower the cost of therapy by around 70 percent, making it a more affordable treatment option for diabetic patients in India. Liraglutide, the drug that Lirafit is modeled after, is known for its effectiveness in improving glycemic control in individuals with type-2 diabetes mellitus. It also offers additional benefits such as weight reduction and cardiovascular safety. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommends GLP1RAs therapy, like Liraglutide, for patients with type-2 diabetes due to its weight loss benefits and lower risk of hypoglycemia.

Glenmark’s Strategic Move Amid Rising Diabetes Prevalence

The launch of Lirafit is a strategic move by Glenmark, given the rising prevalence of diabetes in India. According to a study by ICMR-INDIAB, the diabetes prevalence in India stands at 11.4 percent. Moreover, the market for GLP‐1 RA, the class of drugs to which Liraglutide belongs, has been growing substantially in India. The IQVIA sales data for the 12 months ending August 2023 shows a market size of Rs 259 crore, with an annual growth rate of 108 percent.

GLP‐1 RA: A Potent Tool in Diabetes Management

GLP-1 RAs have been recognized for their ability to reduce cardiovascular risk and have positive effects on cardio-renal outcomes. This is significant for patients with type-2 diabetes who are at high cardiovascular risk. Glenmark’s launch of Lirafit, therefore, not only marks its entry into the injectable anti-diabetic market but also provides a potentially potent tool for managing the dual threat of diabetes and cardiovascular disease in India.

Health India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

