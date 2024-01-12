en English
Health

Glaucoma and Cataracts: A Comparative Study of Two Age-Related Eye Conditions

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Glaucoma and Cataracts: A Comparative Study of Two Age-Related Eye Conditions

Glaucoma and cataracts, two common eye conditions that intensify with age, have distinct characteristics and determining factors. Cataracts, a natural part of aging, cloud the lens of the eye, causing symptoms such as blurriness, night vision difficulties, double vision, and light sensitivity. Conversely, glaucoma is an eye disease that results from optic nerve damage due to increased eye pressure, leading to peripheral vision loss and potentially blindness if left untreated.

Risk Factors for Glaucoma and Cataracts

Age-related wear and tear, sun exposure, smoking, uncontrolled blood sugar, and eye injuries are prominent risk factors for cataracts. For glaucoma, the risk escalates with older age, uncontrolled high blood sugar or blood pressure, and a strong hereditary component. Individuals having a first-degree relative with glaucoma are up to 9 times more likely to develop the condition themselves.

Proactive Steps for Eye Health

To mitigate the risk of these eye conditions, regular eye checkups, UV protection through sunglasses and hats, a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, physical activity, and stress management through acts of kindness are recommended. These proactive steps can maintain good eye health and catch conditions like cataracts and glaucoma early.

Treatment Options for Glaucoma and Cataracts

For irreversible glaucoma, treatment options include eye drops, laser treatments, and surgery to manage the condition and slow progression. Cataracts, however, can be treated with surgery to replace the cloudy lens with an artificial one for clearer vision. It’s essential to consult an eye doctor if experiencing any vision changes, eye pain, or sudden headaches.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

