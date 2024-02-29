Glasgow's Pollok Park Hosts Marie Curie Day of Reflection, Honors Pandemic Victims

Glaswegians are set to gather Pollok Park to mark an important observance, Marie Curie's Day of Reflection, dedicated to remembering those lost to the pandemic and offering support to the bereaved. Scheduled for Sunday, March 3, the event promises a heartfelt tribute with a minute of silence, poetry, and piper performances in the presence of bereaved families and supporters.

Community Comes Together in Remembrance

The Day of Reflection serves as a poignant reminder of the lives lost during the Coronavirus pandemic. Initiated by Marie Curie, the event seeks to provide a platform for communal grieving and solidarity. North Ayrshire's Provost, Anthea Dickson, has expressed her support, highlighting the day's significance in aiding the grieving process for individuals across communities. Bereavement Services Manager at Marie Curie, Jane Murray, also underscores the importance of such events in facilitating a collective healing journey.

Reflective Activities Planned for Attendees

Attendees at Pollok Park will engage in reflective activities designed to honor the memory of those who passed away. The ceremony will commence at 11.45am at the I Remember Monuments, featuring a minute of silence that offers a moment for personal reflection and remembrance. Following this, guests will be treated to poetry readings and a performance by a piper, creating an atmosphere of solemnity and respect.

Continued Support for the Bereaved

Matthew Reed, Chief Executive of Marie Curie, emphasizes the ongoing need for support among those bereaved during the pandemic. With the Day of Reflection approaching its fourth year, Reed encourages the public to partake in this moment of remembrance. He reassures that Marie Curie remains committed to providing support to those coping with grief, acknowledging the enduring impact of the pandemic on many lives.

As Glaswegians prepare to come together in Pollok Park, the Day of Reflection stands as a testament to the resilience of communities in the face of loss. It offers a moment to pause, remember, and support each other, demonstrating the enduring strength and compassion found within the hearts of those affected by the pandemic.