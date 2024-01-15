en English
Health

Ginkgo Bioworks and Illumina Collaborate to Bolster Global Biosecurity

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Ginkgo Bioworks and Illumina Collaborate to Bolster Global Biosecurity

The biosecurity unit of Ginkgo Bioworks, Concentric by Ginkgo, has inked a Co-Marketing Agreement with DNA sequencing leader, Illumina Inc., with the aim of widening biosecurity horizons on a global scale. The alliance is set to establish pathogen monitoring initiatives utilizing Illumina’s state-of-the-art technology across Concentric’s global network, thereby accelerating the expansion of the pathogen monitoring network and bolstering early detection of emerging and novel pathogens. This strategic collaboration strives to empower nations to safeguard the health of their populace from infectious threats.

Global Health Security

Concentric by Ginkgo and Illumina’s partnership is poised to amplify global health security. By integrating Illumina’s sequencing technologies and Concentric’s bioradar system, the collaboration looks forward to enhancing the speed and accuracy of disease detection and characterization. The focus is also geared towards building local capacity for biosurveillance to minimize dependence on external resources. The agreement symbolizes a proactive approach to healthcare policy and biosecurity, with potential repercussions on business strategies and stock market perception.

Pathogen Monitoring and Early Warning Systems

Concentric by Ginkgo and Illumina are planning to establish pathogen monitoring programs utilizing Illumina’s technology across Concentric’s global network. Matt McKnight from Ginkgo Bioworks and Luke Hickey from Illumina both stressed the cruciality of sustained genomic monitoring to pinpoint risks and respond collectively to potential pandemics and biothreats. What they are building is more than just a network; it’s a global early warning system against biological threats.

A Proactive Approach to Biosecurity

This alliance is not merely a reactive measure but a visionary and proactive approach to biosecurity. It’s about building local capacity for biosurveillance, empowering countries to protect the health of their citizens by their own means. The partnership is committed to the acceleration of these early warning systems to modernize defenses against biological threats, aiming to build local capacity for biosurveillance and empowering countries to manage biosecurity without relying on external parties.

Health Science & Technology
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

