Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda

Gina Spence Productions, a charity rooted in the heart of Smith’s on Verdmont Road, Bermuda, is broadening its wings to envelop a wider range of grief-related issues plaguing the community. Originally conceived to provide a comforting hand to children who’ve lost a parent to the cold grasp of gun or gang violence, the charity has since discerned a more pressing need for support resonating within the general public.

Expanding the Scope of Bereavement Support

With a clinical team now firmly in place, Gina Spence Productions is poised to help individuals navigate the tumultuous sea of grief and loss, irrespective of the root cause or the time that has slipped away since the event. The charity’s vision widened in 2023, sweeping across the island’s needs and offering presentations on grief in a myriad of settings, from corporate environments and faith communities to schools and even the Department of Corrections.

Emphasizing Grief Awareness

The clinical manager, Courtney Harrison, underscored the significance of grief awareness and the dire need to extend care to those who may be unaware that they are, indeed, grieving. The charity proffers a spectrum of services, ranging from talk therapy and group sessions to action-based programs, each designed to address the multifaceted nature of grief.

Towards a Digital Evolution

As part of the organization’s evolution, an enhanced interactive website is primed for launch in March, set to serve as a beacon of support and guidance for those grappling with loss. Gina Spence Productions is steadily cementing its position as the accredited grief and loss hub for every soul in Bermuda, recognizing the universal experience of loss, a reality that has been piercingly magnified by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity is steeling itself to support communities reeling from the impacts of school reforms and continues to hammer home the message that grief knows no time limit. It extends an open invitation to anyone who feels the need for help to reach out, promising a safe space to heal and grow.