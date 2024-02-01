Gilead Sciences Welcomes Dr. Ted Love to its Board of Directors

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company with a global footprint, has appointed Dr. Ted Love to its esteemed Board of Directors. The addition of Dr. Love, a seasoned biopharmaceutical industry veteran, is expected to infuse fresh perspectives and deepen the board's collective expertise.

Dr. Ted Love: A Titan in Biopharma

Dr. Love brings to the table an impressive career spanning multiple leadership roles in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has proven his mettle as President and CEO of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., where he was instrumental in transforming the company from a pre-clinical startup to a globally commercial entity primarily focusing on sickle cell disease.

Prior to this, he served as the Executive Vice President at Onyx Pharmaceuticals and as President and CEO of Nuvelo, Inc. He also made significant contributions as the Senior Vice President at Theravance Biopharma, Inc. His career in the biopharma industry commenced at Genentech, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey.

Education and Awards: Testament to a Stellar Career

Dr. Love is a distinguished alumnus of the Yale School of Medicine from where he earned his MD. He completed his residency and fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital, laying a solid foundation for his illustrious career. His professional journey is embellished with recognition for his relentless efforts in bridging healthcare disparities, particularly in the sickle cell disease community.

In 2023, he was honored with the Distinguished Service Award from the William E. Proudford Sickle Cell Fund. In addition, the Association of Black Cardiologists acknowledged his contributions by bestowing him with the Health Equity Champion Award.

Gilead Sciences: Committed to Life-saving Medicines

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is at the forefront of developing medicines for life-threatening diseases such as HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. With a presence in over 35 countries, the company continues to make strides in delivering healthcare solutions worldwide.

With the appointment of Dr. Love, Gilead Sciences reinforces its commitment to driving innovation and delivering on its mission to provide lifesaving medicines to those who need them the most.