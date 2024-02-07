Gilead Sciences Discontinues Blood Cancer Drug Magrolimab After Increased Death Risk in Trial

In a substantial setback, Gilead Sciences has halted the development of its blood cancer drug, magrolimab, in light of an escalated risk of death observed during a late-stage trial. The announcement comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposed a clinical hold following an interim analysis of the ENHANCE-3 trial conducted for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Increased Mortality and Futility of Treatment

The trial combined magrolimab with chemotherapy azacitidine and Genentech/AbbVie's Venclexta. However, the results indicated not only an elevated mortality rate due to infections and respiratory failure among participants but also the futility of the treatment. This full clinical hold impacts not only the AML studies but also those for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and expanded access programs related to these conditions.

Shift in Focus

Acquired through the purchase of Forty Seven in 2020 for $4.9 billion, magrolimab was a key part of Gilead's portfolio. With its development for blood cancer treatment now terminated, the company is shifting its focus to phase 2 trials of magrolimab for other types of cancers, such as breast, lung, and gastrointestinal cancers. Simultaneously, Gilead is reviewing safety data across all ongoing solid tumor trials of magrolimab and pledges to provide updates soon.

Next Steps and Impact

Patients currently enrolled in the ENHANCE-3 study are being advised to cease magrolimab treatment, and a sub-analysis of efficacy and safety from the trials is underway. The results from these studies are anticipated to be revealed in the near future. The announcement of magrolimab's discontinuation has already led to a 4% drop in Gilead's stock price, underlining the gravity of this development.