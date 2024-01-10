en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Gifts of Hope Launches ‘Survivorship 101’ for Cancer Survivors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:07 am EST
Gifts of Hope Launches ‘Survivorship 101’ for Cancer Survivors

Gifts of Hope, a Midland-based non-profit, has announced a new initiative, ‘Survivorship 101’, aimed at aiding individuals who have recently completed their cancer treatment. The initiative, unveiled by the organization’s Executive Director Clint Dixon, is a nine-week program designed to help survivors transition from merely surviving to thriving post-treatment.

Survivorship 101: A New Ray of Hope

Survivorship 101 is more than just a support group. It’s a comprehensive program offering resources and materials that assist participants in dealing with the emotional, psychological, and physical aftermath of their treatment. The program is set to meet weekly, providing an inclusive space for survivors to share their experiences, learn coping strategies, and build resilience.

A Collaborative Effort

This initiative is not a solo endeavour. It’s a result of a strategic partnership between Gifts of Hope, Midland Health, and other community organizations, including the YMCA. The goal of these collaborations is to provide exhaustive support to cancer survivors, ensuring that their journey post-treatment is smooth and empowering.

Free Participation and Outreach

Adding to the appeal of Survivorship 101, participation in the program is completely free. This initiative is also seen as an opportunity to introduce more people to the support services provided by Gifts of Hope. By offering comprehensive support without any cost, the organization aims to reach out to more survivors, helping them navigate their lives post-treatment with optimism and strength.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
OreVital Labs Unveils Topical Peptide Creams: A Quantum Leap in Transdermal Solutions
OreVital Labs, a renowned pioneer in the field of transdermal solutions, has launched a groundbreaking line of topical peptide creams. The products, available through Pennsylvania Dealer Soul Spirit Salt Spa n Wellness, offer a non-invasive alternative to traditional injection or oral consumption methods, ensuring peptides and minerals are delivered directly into the body’s tissues and
OreVital Labs Unveils Topical Peptide Creams: A Quantum Leap in Transdermal Solutions
South Korea's Opposition Leader Calls for End to 'Politics of Hate' After Stabbing
9 mins ago
South Korea's Opposition Leader Calls for End to 'Politics of Hate' After Stabbing
Novo Nordisk Foresees Extended Use of Obesity Drug Wegovy
13 mins ago
Novo Nordisk Foresees Extended Use of Obesity Drug Wegovy
Novo Nordisk's Wegovy: A Promising Future in Obesity Treatment
4 mins ago
Novo Nordisk's Wegovy: A Promising Future in Obesity Treatment
Public Policy Dialogues 2024: A Deep Dive into Health Assurance Beyond Healthcare
8 mins ago
Public Policy Dialogues 2024: A Deep Dive into Health Assurance Beyond Healthcare
Walmart+ Campaign with Andy Cohen Aims to Keep New Year Resolutions Alive
8 mins ago
Walmart+ Campaign with Andy Cohen Aims to Keep New Year Resolutions Alive
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrills and Triumphs in High School Boys' Hockey Games
39 seconds
Thrills and Triumphs in High School Boys' Hockey Games
Petaluma Activists Draft Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
1 min
Petaluma Activists Draft Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Boys' High School Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Competitive Spirit
1 min
Boys' High School Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Competitive Spirit
Sri Lankan Government Actively Addresses 'Aswesuma' Welfare Scheme Concerns
1 min
Sri Lankan Government Actively Addresses 'Aswesuma' Welfare Scheme Concerns
High School Girls' Basketball: Teams Secure Victories Across Regions and Tournaments
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Teams Secure Victories Across Regions and Tournaments
Cricket West Indies Faces Challenging Future Amid Growing US Influence
3 mins
Cricket West Indies Faces Challenging Future Amid Growing US Influence
OreVital Labs Unveils Topical Peptide Creams: A Quantum Leap in Transdermal Solutions
3 mins
OreVital Labs Unveils Topical Peptide Creams: A Quantum Leap in Transdermal Solutions
Richmond Clinches Narrow Victory Over Loyola Chicago in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
3 mins
Richmond Clinches Narrow Victory Over Loyola Chicago in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Boise State Triumphs over Colorado State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
3 mins
Boise State Triumphs over Colorado State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
34 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
6 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
6 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
7 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app