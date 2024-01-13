en English
Health

Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
In the heart of Gibraltar, dentists at the Gibraltar Health Authority’s (GHA) children’s primary care centre are embroiled in a battle for better working conditions. This struggle, marked by the dentists’ continuous working out of uniform for over a year, is a silent protest against staff reductions and a perceived lack of support from management.

Overwhelmed with Patient Load

These medical professionals have reported feeling inundated by the sheer number of patients they are required to attend to. This feeling of overwhelm is a direct consequence of staffing cuts and management’s apparent indifference to their grievances. As the days turn into months, the dentists continue to wait for a response from the GHA, their uniforms serving as a visual reminder of their ongoing industrial action.

Negotiations on Individual Contracts

Amidst this turmoil, discussions are underway concerning individual contracts for these dentists. The negotiation of unique contracts could potentially address some of the issues raised by the dentists, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak situation.

Efforts Towards Efficient Patient Care

This state of unrest comes at a time when the GHA is striving to implement a 30-day maximum waiting period for children’s dental appointments. The GHA’s government-run dental clinic offers a myriad of services to a wide demographic, including children, young people in full-time education, individuals on benefits, and those with exemptions. Despite the internal strife, the clinic continues to function, maintaining access to essential dental care for Gibraltar’s residents.

Emergency dental services are available for adults on weekends and outside of regular hours for urgent issues such as bleeding, swelling, or trauma, for a predetermined fee. Furthermore, basic dental services like extractions and check-ups are also offered at a very low standard cost, emphasizing the GHA’s commitment to accessible healthcare.

Health
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

