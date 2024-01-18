Ghulam Ahmad Parra, Father of PDP Leader and Model Apple Grower, Dies at 62

In a somber twist of fate, Ghulam Ahmad Parra, the father of People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, passed away at the age of 62. Ghulam, a respected figure in his community, was known for his expertise as an apple grower. His passing comes after a year-long battle with fourth-stage metastatic squamous cell carcinoma, a form of advanced cancer that led him to seek treatment at multiple hospitals, including the reputable TATA Hospital in Mumbai.

A Legacy of Hard Work and Dedication

Ghulam Ahmad Parra, although the son of a staunch Congressman, chose to carve out his own path, gaining recognition as a model apple grower. His untiring efforts to provide for his family and contribute to his community set an example for many to follow. His death leaves behind three sons and a daughter, a void that will be hard to fill.

A Battle Against Time and Disease

The advanced stage of his cancer, diagnosed as fourth-stage metastatic squamous cell carcinoma, proved to be a formidable adversary. Ghulam's battle with the disease saw him travel to various hospitals in a quest for a cure, a battle he ultimately lost. His passing is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of cancer on individuals and families, highlighting the urgent need for advancements in medical treatments.

Family Struggles Amidst Political Turmoil

His death comes at a challenging time for his family, particularly for his son, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra. The PDP leader recently faced opposition from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) when he sought permission to travel to New Delhi to visit his ailing nephew at AIIMS. The intertwined narratives of personal loss and political tussle paint a complex picture of the struggles that the Parra family is currently facing.