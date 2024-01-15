en English
Health

Ghee Coffee: Examining the Health Claims of the Latest Beverage Trend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
In the realm of wellness-infused beverages, ghee coffee is making waves. This unusual concoction, also known as bulletproof coffee, merges the robust flavor of coffee with ghee, a form of clarified butter, and medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil. Its burgeoning popularity is fueled by claims of diverse health benefits, from a steady energy boost to improved mental acuity, and even potential weight loss.

The Nutritional Profile of Ghee Coffee

Ghee, a staple in traditional Indian cuisine, is a rich source of saturated fat, vitamins A and E, antioxidants, and monounsaturated Omega-3s. However, it should be savored in moderation within a balanced 2,000-calorie diet, ideally not exceeding 120 calories or 13 grams of saturated fat daily. This limit is particularly crucial for individuals with cardiovascular concerns, who should seek professional medical advice before incorporating ghee coffee into their diet.

The Proposed Benefits of Ghee Coffee

Ghee coffee’s blend of caffeine and fat—sourced from ghee and MCT oil—is believed to offer a sustained release of energy, combating the sharp energy spikes and subsequent crashes often associated with sugar-laden drinks. Supporters tout that this beverage promotes feelings of fullness, possibly leading the body to enter a state of ketosis. This metabolic state, typically triggered by a low-carb, high-fat diet, results in the body using fats as its primary energy source, potentially supporting weight loss.

Fact-Checking the Health Claims

While the narrative around ghee coffee is compelling, it is essential to note that the scientific evidence for these assertions, particularly concerning weight loss and cognitive benefits, remains scant. The health industry has seen numerous fads propelled by celebrity endorsements rather than robust research. Consequently, while ghee coffee could offer certain benefits when consumed mindfully, it should not replace a balanced diet and regular exercise as pillars of overall health.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

