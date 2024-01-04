Ghaziabad Health Department Pilots Initiative for Widespread Anti-Rabies Vaccination

In a strategic move to make healthcare more accessible, the Ghaziabad district health department in India has initiated a trailblazing pilot project. This project aims to provide anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) at six primary health centres (PHCs), bringing the vital vaccine closer to patients’ homes. This approach stands to revolutionize the way animal bite cases, especially those involving dog bites, are managed.

Changing the ARV Landscape

At present, ARV is available at the MMG district hospital, district combined hospital in Sanjay Nagar, and four community health centres. The Ghaziabad district sees a daily influx of about 150-200 patients seeking vaccinations for animal bites. Astonishingly, dog bites account for 95% of these cases. The ARV pilot project is a potent response to this challenge, designed to provide free-of-cost vaccines at certain PHCs.

Strategic Selection of PHCs

The selected PHCs for the pilot project are not random but strategically chosen based on the prevalence of animal bite cases. These include centres in Shipra Sun City in Indirapuram, Loni, Khoda, Vijay Nagar, Bhopra, and Modinagar. The goal is clear: to ensure that the ARV is within reach of those who need it most.

Future Plans and Strategies

Dr. Rakesh Gupta, the district surveillance officer, has big plans for the future. He envisions the ARV eventually being available at all 53 PHCs and 76 health and wellness centres in the district. This move will decidedly make the vaccine more accessible, potentially saving countless lives in the process. Depending on the severity of the injury, patients may need anywhere from 2-5 doses of ARV.

Moreover, in September of the previous year, the municipal corporation and the health department identified 53 high-risk dog bite zones. They plan to focus on sterilizing and vaccinating stray dogs in these areas, thereby reducing the frequency of dog bites. This comprehensive approach towards addressing the issue of dog bites is a testament to the commitment of the Ghaziabad health department in ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.