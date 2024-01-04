en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Ghaziabad Health Department Pilots Initiative for Widespread Anti-Rabies Vaccination

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
Ghaziabad Health Department Pilots Initiative for Widespread Anti-Rabies Vaccination

In a strategic move to make healthcare more accessible, the Ghaziabad district health department in India has initiated a trailblazing pilot project. This project aims to provide anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) at six primary health centres (PHCs), bringing the vital vaccine closer to patients’ homes. This approach stands to revolutionize the way animal bite cases, especially those involving dog bites, are managed.

Changing the ARV Landscape

At present, ARV is available at the MMG district hospital, district combined hospital in Sanjay Nagar, and four community health centres. The Ghaziabad district sees a daily influx of about 150-200 patients seeking vaccinations for animal bites. Astonishingly, dog bites account for 95% of these cases. The ARV pilot project is a potent response to this challenge, designed to provide free-of-cost vaccines at certain PHCs.

Strategic Selection of PHCs

The selected PHCs for the pilot project are not random but strategically chosen based on the prevalence of animal bite cases. These include centres in Shipra Sun City in Indirapuram, Loni, Khoda, Vijay Nagar, Bhopra, and Modinagar. The goal is clear: to ensure that the ARV is within reach of those who need it most.

Future Plans and Strategies

Dr. Rakesh Gupta, the district surveillance officer, has big plans for the future. He envisions the ARV eventually being available at all 53 PHCs and 76 health and wellness centres in the district. This move will decidedly make the vaccine more accessible, potentially saving countless lives in the process. Depending on the severity of the injury, patients may need anywhere from 2-5 doses of ARV.

Moreover, in September of the previous year, the municipal corporation and the health department identified 53 high-risk dog bite zones. They plan to focus on sterilizing and vaccinating stray dogs in these areas, thereby reducing the frequency of dog bites. This comprehensive approach towards addressing the issue of dog bites is a testament to the commitment of the Ghaziabad health department in ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
59 seconds ago
ODU Alum Reggie Rankins' Unexpected Battle with Diabetes Sparks Lifestyle Change
In a startling turn of events, Reggie Rankins, an esteemed alum of Old Dominion University, encountered a series of diabetic seizures during an otherwise ordinary date night at the movies with his wife, Melissa. The couple was indulging in the melodies of a movie musical when Rankins’ left arm started to shake uncontrollably, a worrisome
ODU Alum Reggie Rankins' Unexpected Battle with Diabetes Sparks Lifestyle Change
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
7 mins ago
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
7 mins ago
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
5 mins ago
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
6 mins ago
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
6 mins ago
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
Latest Headlines
World News
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt California Assembly Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict
53 seconds
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt California Assembly Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict
ODU Alum Reggie Rankins' Unexpected Battle with Diabetes Sparks Lifestyle Change
1 min
ODU Alum Reggie Rankins' Unexpected Battle with Diabetes Sparks Lifestyle Change
Understanding the Decline in Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
1 min
Understanding the Decline in Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
2 mins
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
3 mins
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
5 mins
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
6 mins
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
6 mins
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
6 mins
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app