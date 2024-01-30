Hope for Future Generations Urges United Action Against Tropical Diseases in Ghana

In a riveting turn of events on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Day, the Ghanaian non-profit Hope for Future Generations (HFFG) has raised a clarion call for a united front to surmount the socio-cultural roadblocks and disparities obstructing the eradication of NTDs in Ghana. These diseases, an under-acknowledged public health menace, have cast their net over all 16 regions in the country, ensnaring approximately 32 million Ghanaians within their perilous grasp.

Stigma, discrimination, and general neglect heighten the predicament of those afflicted, often culminating in disfigurement and enduring disability. NTDs, in essence, are a hidden epidemic, silently ravaging lives and communities, especially in impoverished areas.

'Unite. Act. Eliminate.': A Call to Arms

Aligned with this year's potent theme 'Unite. Act. Eliminate.', HFFG is at the forefront of community empowerment initiatives to counter NTDs, bolstered by support from Anesvad and collaborators such as Rural Watch. They are executing a project across ten districts in the Eastern region, incorporating active case searches, distribution of self-care and wound dressing kits, and sensitization of health workers and teachers.

Between October 2023 and January 2024, over 350 cases of various NTDs were identified and are currently under treatment. Some beneficiaries have also been registered on the National Health Insurance Scheme. However, the battle against NTDs is far from won. The Executive Director of HFFG, Mrs. Cecilia Senoo, underscored the urgency of breaking the cycle of neglect surrounding NTDs. She stressed the need for community health empowerment, domestic resource mobilization, and accessible basic health services to prevent and treat NTDs.