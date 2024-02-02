Ghana's Second Lady and US EPA Administrator Advocate for Clean Cooking in Jamestown

In an effort to promote clean cooking and environmental sustainability, the Second Lady of Ghana, Hajia Mrs. Samira Bawumia, and Michael Regan, the Administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency, visited Jamestown, a suburb of Accra. The visit underscored the challenges faced by local communities using traditional cooking methods with unsustainable fuel sources such as charcoal, firewood, and tires.

Ghana's Commitment to Clean Cooking

Mrs. Bawumia emphasized the health risks associated with unclean cooking and the commitment of the Ghanaian government to making cleaner energy sources like Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) more affordable and accessible. She interacted with residents, understanding their cooking practices, and highlighting the importance of transitioning to cleaner energy sources. This initiative aligns with Ghana's commitment to improving public health and promoting sustainable living practices.

US EPA's Shared Dedication

Administrator Regan expressed a shared commitment to ensuring access to clean cooking for all. He highlighted the agency's commitment to supporting research on cleaner and more efficient cookstove technologies. Moreover, he emphasized the importance of transitioning to cleaner cooking methods to improve air quality and promote healthier lifestyles.

The visit reflected strong bilateral relations between Ghana and the US, with a mutual interest in public health and sustainability. It included a townhall discussion on alternative cooking methods, showcasing potential for sustainable fuel sources. The delegation, comprising notable figures from both nations, echoed the sentiments expressed at the recent COP28 discussions in Dubai where Mrs. Bawumia and Ambassador Regan spoke about the impact of unclean cooking and the role of governments in promoting clean cooking solutions.