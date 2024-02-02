Ghana's Kumasi Metropolis Grapples with Rising Drug Addiction and Trafficking

In the bustling streets of Ghana's Kumasi Metropolis, a new menace has emerged, casting long shadows over the lives of its residents. A potent drug, known as 'rock', has made its way into the region, instigating a severe drug addiction crisis. This crystal-like substance, priced as low as GHc15 per piece, offers a short-lived yet intense high, binding its users in the relentless chains of immediate addiction.

The Rising Drug Menace

Not just 'rock', the market has also welcomed a new entrant, 'tie'. This drug, a concoction of inferior cocaine and Indian hemp, has gained a terrifying popularity amongst the users. Adding to the mix is a variant of Indian hemp, known as 'amnesia'. Imported and labeled as the 'foreign weed', it challenges the traditional local variants in the narcotic market.

The Involvement of Corrupt Security Operatives

The problem is further aggravated by the involvement of corrupt security operatives. These operatives, betraying their duty, choose to alert the peddlers of impending police actions, thereby ensuring the unobstructed flow of these harmful substances. Drug dens, such as Allah Bar Tinka and Krofrom Columbia, have become well-established, seeming almost intractable in the face of these challenges.

The Social Impact of the Drug Crisis

The drug crisis has dire health and security implications. It leads to a surge in crimes such as fraud, burglary, and armed robbery as addicts scramble for funds to satisfy their next fix. Women in these areas often succumb to sex work, escalating the risk of spreading STDs and STIs. Children born to these addicts face a bleak future, marked by poverty, potential addiction, and lack of education. This vicious cycle of drug abuse and poverty, left unbroken, threatens to overwhelm the already strained Ghanaian system.