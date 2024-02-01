Ghana's Healthcare Crisis: 'Sick Hospitals' Documentary Exposes Lack of Functional Defibrillators

When the life-saving rhythm of a heart falters, the jolt of a defibrillator can be the difference between life and death. In Ghana, however, this critical line of defense is reportedly absent in many hospitals, according to a JoyNews documentary titled "Sick Hospitals."

Unearthing the Systemic Issues in Ghana's Healthcare

A scrutiny of the healthcare system in Ghana by Dr. Kwame Sarpong Asiedu, a Research Fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has uncovered a disconcerting reality. He pointed out that hospitals, including the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western region, lack functional defibrillators. These devices, crucial for responding to sudden cardiac arrests, are reportedly non-operational across many Ghanaian healthcare facilities.

Dr. Asiedu's assertions are backed by data from the Ghana Statistical Service's demographic and health survey. The figures indicate a significant dearth of operational defibrillators in hospitals, casting a spotlight on the systemic issues plaguing the country's healthcare setup.

Government's Denial Despite Documented Reports

The government and health authorities have come under the scanner for their apparent denial of the issues highlighted by the documentary. Despite the glaring evidence, the authorities seemingly prefer to turn a blind eye to the problem.

According to Dr. Asiedu, the government has published reports such as the Harmonised Health Facility Assessment with data sourced from the Ministry of Health, WHO, and Global Funds. However, it relies heavily on the presumption that the public is unlikely to delve into these reports and question their contents.

A Deeper Look at the Infrastructure Issues

Dr. Asiedu further noted that the problem extends beyond defibrillators. He stated that only 10% of hospitals in Ghana have a working refrigerator necessary for maintaining a cold chain for medical supplies. This glaring inadequacy further underscores the systemic issues crippling the nation's healthcare infrastructure.

While the government's acknowledgment and action on these pressing issues remains to be seen, the revelations brought forth by the 'Sick Hospitals' documentary and Dr. Asiedu have undeniably exposed the cracks in Ghana's healthcare system.