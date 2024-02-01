Ghana's FDA Directs E-commerce and Event Organizers to Feature Only Licensed Food Vendors

In a recent directive, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Ghana has reinforced the importance of public health safety, focusing on the food sector. The directive advises event organizers and e-commerce businesses to feature only those food vendors who hold valid FDA-issued licenses. The move is seen as a necessary measure to mitigate the risk of foodborne illnesses, ensuring that only safe and quality food reaches the public.

Enforcing the Public Health Act

The directive issued by the FDA is in line with Section 130 (1) of the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851). As per this law, any entity involved in manufacturing, selling, supplying, or storing food must operate from registered premises. The FDA's CEO, Dr. Delese Darko, clarified that Food Service Establishments (FSEs) must possess valid Food Hygiene Permits (FHP) to operate legally.

What Constitutes a Food Service Establishment?

Under the FDA's directive, the definition of FSEs is expansive. It includes restaurants, bakeries, canteens, online food businesses, event caterers, fast-food services, and chop bars. All FSEs are required to have valid FHPs, emphasizing the need for food safety inspections to assure the quality and safety of food offered to the public.

Role of E-commerce Businesses and Event Organizers

The directive places responsibility on e-commerce businesses and event organizers to verify and admit only those food vendors who present valid FHPs. This stipulates that food vendors seeking to participate in events or sell their food online must have a valid FHP. Those without permits are urged to regularize their activities by undergoing food safety inspections and applying for the necessary permits.

The FDA has also made it easier for the public to verify the licensing status of FSEs. A list of licensed FSEs is available on the FDA's official website and through their offices for verification purposes. This added transparency allows consumers to make informed decisions while purchasing food, contributing to the overall goal of ensuring public health safety.