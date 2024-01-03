en English
Economy

Ghana’s Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin

Economist Professor Godfred Alufar Bokpin has issued a sobering cautionary note to Ghanaians, urging moderation in their expectations of the nation’s economic recovery. According to Bokpin, although certain sectors may show signs of progress, the overall economy will require more time to rebound fully. His reminder comes as Ghana grapples with a plethora of economic challenges, with the ordinary citizen yet to feel the dividends of growth.

Recovery: A Long-Term Endeavor

Bokpin, who hails from the University of Ghana, stressed the importance of macroeconomic stability, stating that it should be maintained for a duration of at least fifteen years before the benefits trickle down to the common Ghanaian. His words serve as a stark reminder that economic recovery is a long-term endeavor, and that patience and prudent planning are necessities in this journey.

Ghana’s Economic Landscape

The economist’s warnings come at a critical time for the West African nation, which is currently experiencing a series of economic hurdles. With these challenges in view, Bokpin’s advice may serve as a catalyst for the Ghanaian populace to brace themselves for potentially challenging economic times in the near future.

Other Noteworthy Developments

In related news, GhanaWeb, in a partnership with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is pushing for comprehensive legislation to regulate organ harvesting, donation, and transplantation within Ghana. This initiative aims to establish proper guidelines for these medical procedures, ensuring safety and ethical standards are met.

Economy Ghana Health
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

