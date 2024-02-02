Ghanaian Music Duo Keche Mourns the Sudden Death of Herbal Doctor Dr. Grace Boadu

Renowned Ghanaian music duo, Keche, has mourned the sudden demise of celebrated herbal doctor, Dr. Grace Boadu, in a heartfelt Instagram video. The video, stirring a wave of empathy on social media platforms, features Keche serenading Dr. Boadu with their hit song 'Party of The Year' as she delightfully sprays cash on them. The intent behind their meeting remains veiled in mystery.

A Sudden Loss

Dr. Boadu's death occurred unexpectedly on January 29, 2024, at her residence in Tantra Hills, Accra, soon after she returned from a health course in South Africa. The precise cause of her death is currently under investigation, with an autopsy report awaited.

Speculations are rife that the incident may have occurred in the bathroom, igniting public intrigue around the circumstances of her death. While the details remain sketchy, it has stirred an intense discussion among her admirers and well-wishers.

Dr. Boadu: A Beloved Figure

Dr. Boadu, despite her affluence, was well-known for her vibrant and humble persona. She had an influential presence in the showbiz community, sharing a deep bond with numerous industry personalities. The news of her death has elicited public mourning from figures such as Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, and singer Mzbel, reflecting the loss of a deeply cherished individual.