Denmark

Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study

The link between gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) has been systematically examined in a recent study spearheaded by Maria Hornstrup Christensen of Odense University Hospital, Denmark. The findings, published in Diabetes Care, underscore the critical need for early detection and diligent management of GDM to avert subsequent health complications, particularly CKD.

Unveiling the Connection

The research conclusively indicated that women with GDM who later develop diabetes or hypertension are at a significantly higher risk of developing CKD. This increased risk begins to manifest itself from two years post-pregnancy onwards. The study thus highlights the pivotal role of early diagnosis and intervention in managing GDM to prevent the onset of CKD.

Addressing the Underdiagnosis of GDM

Interestingly, the study also hints at the possible underdiagnosis of GDM. It implies that there could be instances where undiagnosed diabetes is incorrectly attributed to GDM. Tackling this challenge would require a more precise approach to diagnosis and a broader understanding of the disease.

Insulin Treatment and Health Records

Among the study’s findings, a lower than expected prevalence of insulin treatment among patients was noted. This could be due to the prevalent practice of issuing the first insulin pen without a prescription, leading to potential omissions in health records. The researchers have emphasized the need for a more accurate recording system to ensure that all instances of insulin treatment are correctly logged and monitored.

The study was funded by the University of Southern Denmark, the Region of Southern Denmark, and the Danish Diabetes Academy, with support from the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The authors have reported no conflicts of interest in relation to the study.

0
Denmark Health
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

