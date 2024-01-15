Germany Funds CEPRE for Women’s Reproductive Health Research

Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research has announced funding for five interdisciplinary centers focused on reproductive health, with one such center, the Jena Center for Early Pregnancy and Reproductive Health (CEPRE), being established at Jena University Hospital and Friedrich Schiller University Jena. Receiving more than two million euros for an initial three-year period, CEPRE’s mission is to advance women’s reproductive health and early pregnancy research.

Empowering Young Researchers

CEPRE aims to support young clinicians, medical scientists, and ethicists in conducting research across various aspects of reproductive science. Prof. Dr. Udo Markert, the spokesman for CEPRE and head of the Placenta Lab, highlighted that CEPRE’s role extends beyond research. It is also designed to foster scientific independence among young researchers, empowering them to implement their specific project ideas.

Research and Training Programs

CEPRE will be home to eight research groups working on diverse projects, from exploring cell processes in the endometrium to studying the effects of prenatal stress hormones on lung maturation. In addition to research, the center also offers a qualification program aimed at preparing researchers for leadership roles and professorships. This includes courses in technical and soft skills, research stays, and conference participation.

Other Centers and Their Focus

Alongside CEPRE, the other four centers funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research will focus on various challenges in the field of reproductive health. These include modern fertility treatment challenges in Leipzig, male infertility causes in Muenster, fertility protection in Ulm, and reproductive health in overweight and obese individuals in Hamburg.