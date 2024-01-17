Georgia's Prime Minister Outlines Comprehensive Approach to Lead Poisoning at World Economic Forum

In a potent address at the World Economic Forum, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili underscored Georgia's comprehensive approach to confronting the pressing issue of lead poisoning. He detailed the country's multifaceted strategy and its unwavering commitment to creating a lead-free future.

Georgia's Role in the European Environment and Health Process

Garibashvili marked Georgia's active participation in the European Environment and Health Process as a testament to its dedication to eradicating lead poisoning. The prime minister delineated how Georgia is bolstering its human and technical resources to enhance lead surveillance systems, carry out in-depth research on the sources of lead poisoning, and institute effective mitigation strategies.

Leading the Charge in Human Biomonitoring

Garibashvili highlighted Georgia's pioneering role in endorsing Human Biomonitoring, acting as a co-lead in a novel cooperation mechanism among member states. He recalled that Tbilisi, the capital city, hosted the seventh Ministerial Conference on Environment and Health in November 2023, which concentrated on setting priorities for human biomonitoring.

Regulating Lead-Containing Products

Additionally, the prime minister outlined the steps Georgia has taken to regulate products containing lead. He highlighted the country's strict technical regulations on construction paints and toy safety, in line with the EU Association Agreement. Garibashvili also discussed an air quality monitoring system capable of detecting heavy metals, revealing that current data does not point to ambient air pollution as a source of lead exposure.

In his concluding remarks, the prime minister acknowledged the significant support that Georgia has received from international organizations and partner countries in its battle against lead poisoning. Garibashvili's address underlines the country's commitment to a lead-free future and the crucial role of international cooperation in achieving this goal.