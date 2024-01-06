Georgia Truck Driver Dies from Cerebral Malaria Post-Africa Trip: A Wake-Up Call?

On November 17, in a disconcerting turn of events, a 35-year-old truck driver, Mohammed Keita, was discovered lifeless in a grocery store parking lot in Mansfield, Georgia. An autopsy conducted by the state Crime Laboratory revealed that the cause of his untimely demise was cerebral malaria, induced by the Plasmodium falciparum strain. Notably, this strain is recognized for its lethal potency, accounting for 90% of malaria-related deaths globally.

Keita’s Illness and the Global Impact of Malaria

Keita, a resident of Lawrenceville, had recently returned from a trip to Africa and was grappling with an undiagnosed illness before his death, as per statements from the Mansfield Police Department, his employer Blair Logistics, and hospital records. Malaria, a mosquito-borne disease, remains a major public health challenge worldwide. In 2022 alone, an estimated 249 million people were affected, resulting in roughly 608,000 deaths, with the majority of cases reported in Africa.

Malaria was officially eradicated in the United States in 1951. Despite this, the country continues to report cases, mostly among individuals returning from abroad. As per the 2023 data, out of approximately 2,000 U.S. malaria cases, only nine were domestically contracted, one of which was attributed to the Plasmodium falciparum strain.