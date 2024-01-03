Georgia Reinstitutes Pre-Pandemic Telehealth Prescription Policy

In a significant policy reversal, the Georgia Composite Medical Board has reinstated its pre-pandemic telehealth prescription regulations, effective from 2024. The board’s decision, a result of a vote during their December meeting, means that the prescription of controlled substances, specifically Schedule II-V drugs, can no longer occur through virtual consultations. Instead, an in-person medical evaluation becomes a mandatory prerequisite for patients to receive such medications.

Understanding the Substance Scheduling

Under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, different drugs and other substances are categorized into five distinct schedules. Schedule II substances, recognized by their high potential for abuse and severe dependence risk, include drugs such as Vicodin, cocaine, and oxycodone. Schedule III substances, characterized by a moderate to low potential for dependence, encompass medications like Tylenol with codeine and anabolic steroids. Schedule IV substances, with an even lower abuse potential, include Xanax and Valium, while Schedule V substances, having the lowest abuse potential, comprise certain cough preparations and analgesic medications.

Implications for Telehealth and Patient Care

Georgia’s decision to revoke the more lenient telehealth prescription policy marks a return to stricter regulatory measures concerning the prescription of controlled medications. This move affects both doctors and patients who have been relying on telehealth, particularly those with disabilities and in rural communities. Amid a surge in drug addiction since the pandemic began, concerns have heightened about the impact on access to doctors, especially in less urbanized areas.

Telehealth Restrictions: A Nationwide Concern

This issue of telehealth restrictions extends beyond Georgia. Many patients and doctors across the nation have been inconvenienced by the imposition of telehealth restrictions after the end of the public health emergency related to the pandemic. A case in point is Jun Abell and Hank Jennings, who have been unable to continue their follow-up care with out-of-state specialists due to New Jersey’s telehealth restrictions. The Pacific Legal Foundation has filed a lawsuit on behalf of these patients, arguing that the issue, particularly in specialty care, rises to constitutional dimensions. Thus, the challenges faced by telemedicine practices during the pandemic and the subsequent rollback of telehealth access by legislatures and medical boards continue to be a nationwide concern.