Georgia Amplifies Healthcare Support for Chronic Illnesses and Disabled Individuals

In a bid to strengthen its healthcare and social assistance programs, the Georgian Government has announced significant enhancements, specifically aimed at beneficiaries with chronic illnesses and disabled individuals, including children. The changes, led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, promise a ray of hope for individuals grappling with diseases like glaucoma, cardiovascular and pulmonary conditions, thyroid disorders, type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, and epilepsy, offering them fully funded medication.

Universal Healthcare Programme Beneficiaries

The improvements are part of the Universal Healthcare Programme. They are tailored to benefit those who are socially vulnerable, pensioners, veterans, disabled persons and children, as well as the residents of villages near the Administrative Boundary Line with Russian-occupied territories. This initiative is not just about healthcare; it’s a testament to Georgia’s commitment to its most vulnerable citizens.

Increased Social Assistance Packages

Apart from the healthcare enhancements, the government has also hiked the social assistance packages for severely disabled individuals and children by ₾50. Other categories of disabled persons are set to receive an increment of ₾20. This step is a significant stride towards ensuring better living conditions for the disabled.

Impact and Implementation

The increased budget allocation for these adjustments stands at around ₾46 million. This hefty allotment is expected to assist up to 123,000 beneficiaries, marking a significant improvement in Georgia’s healthcare scenario. These measures are scheduled to take effect from January 15, with the aim of providing amplified support to the nation’s most vulnerable groups.

With these steps, the Georgian Government strengthens its stance on healthcare rights, concentrating resources on those who need them the most. As the country moves forward, it’s clear that Georgia’s vision for a healthier future is rooted in compassion and inclusivity.