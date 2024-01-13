en English
Health

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Georgia Among the Least Hangover-Prone States, Survey Reveals

In the wake of New Year celebrations, a recent survey has cast light on the most hangover-prone states in the United States, with Georgia emerging as the sixth least likely state to experience the aftermath of heavy drinking. This intriguing study was conducted during the sobering period of Dry January and relied on a combination of several indicators to assess the likelihood of hangovers across different states.

Methodology of the Survey

The survey incorporated a range of factors including Google search trends for ‘hangover’ and ‘hangover remedies’, the percentage of the population that admits to binge drinking, and the density of bars, beer, wine, and liquor stores. It also considered the presence of breweries, wineries, and distilleries per 100,000 people. Additionally, the study took into account the per capita alcohol consumption measured in gallons.

Georgia’s Low Hangover Index

The resulting hangover index, carefully crafted by BetKentucky, offers a unique ranking of states based on their hangover prevalence. With a low index score of 18.3, Georgia secured its place as the sixth least likely state to experience hangovers. This position reflects Georgia’s comparatively moderate drinking habits and the state’s lower density of alcohol outlets.

Insights into Drinking Habits Across States

The survey’s findings, including the full state rankings, provide valuable insights into the drinking habits and their consequences across different states. It sheds light on the interconnectedness of alcohol consumption, availability of alcohol, and hangover prevalence, offering a nuanced understanding of drinking culture in the United States. While the study reveals the states that are most prone to hangovers, it also underscores the importance of responsible drinking and the potential impacts of excessive alcohol consumption.

Health United States
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

