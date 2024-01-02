en English
Africa

Genomic Surveillance Study Affirms Effectiveness of Malaria RDTs in Northern Uganda

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
In a recent genomic surveillance study conducted in Northern Uganda, it has been found that the threat posed by deletions in the pfhrp2/3 genes, which could result in false-negative outcomes in malaria rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), is currently limited. This research emphasizes that Histidine-rich protein 2 (HRP2)-based RDTs continue to hold efficacy in the diagnosis and surveillance of Plasmodium falciparum malaria among symptomatic patients in the surveyed regions of Acholi, Lango, West Nile, and Karamoja.

Understanding the Threat of Malaria in Uganda

These regions have a history of high malaria transmission, marking it as a significant public health concern for the country. The peak transmission periods typically fall in May-June and November-December. In Uganda, malaria is predominantly caused by Plasmodium falciparum, accounting for over 90% of infections, although other Plasmodium species also exist.

Diagnostic Standards and Challenges

Microscopy examination of blood smears remains the gold standard for diagnosing malaria, but HRP2 RDTs are responsible for the majority of malaria testing. However, there have been recent reports suggesting that some malaria parasites are evading detection by HRP2-based RDTs due to pfhrp2 gene deletions. Such instances can result in infected individuals remaining untreated and capable of transmitting the disease.

Moreover, there are growing concerns about parasites developing reduced sensitivity to artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) due to mutations in the kelch13 propeller gene. The World Health Organization (WHO) therefore recommends continuous monitoring of pfhrp2/3 gene deletions to manage the potential impact on malaria case management.

The Importance of Genomic Surveillance

The findings of the survey highlight the necessity of periodic genomic surveillance to monitor gene deletions and their effects on RDTs and inform malaria test policies and control programs. As such, the study underscores that HRP2-based RDTs remain effective for the diagnosis and surveillance of P. falciparum malaria among symptomatic patients in the surveyed regions.

Africa Health Uganda
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

