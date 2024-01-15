GENFIT Releases 2024 Financial Calendar, Continues Trailblazing in Liver Disease Treatments

Biopharmaceutical company GENFIT, known for its groundbreaking work in liver disease treatments, has released its tentative financial timeline for 2024, including key dates for revenue, cash position, and financial statement publications. With over two decades of experience, GENFIT has continually pushed the boundaries of research and development within the realm of liver diseases.

Trailblazer in Liver Disease Treatments

GENFIT's primary focus is Acute on Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF), a critical and often fatal condition. The company is currently developing five assets for this disease: VS-01, NTZ, SRT-015, CLM-022, and VS-02-HE. These assets are based on diverse mechanisms of action, targeting different biological pathways in the disease's progression.

Aside from ACLF, GENFIT also explores treatments for other serious conditions. This includes cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), a rare form of liver cancer, and Urea Cycle Disorders (UCD)/Organic Acidemias (OA), a group of inherited metabolic disorders.

Noteworthy Achievements

A significant accomplishment in GENFIT's journey is the successful completion of the 52-week Phase 3 ELATIVE trial. This trial evaluated elafibranor, a potential treatment for patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC), a chronic and progressive liver disorder.

Diagnostic Tools Development

Alongside its therapeutic pipeline, GENFIT has also made strides in diagnostic tools. These tools aim to detect Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and ammonia levels, both of which are critical markers in liver diseases.

Global Presence and Major Shareholders

With operations in France, Switzerland, and the USA, GENFIT has a global footprint. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Euronext's regulated market in Paris. In 2021, IPSEN, a major pharmaceutical company, became one of GENFIT's largest shareholders, owning 8% of its share capital.

To stay updated with GENFIT's latest developments or to learn more about their work, interested parties can visit the company's website.