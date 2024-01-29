Genetic Variant in SYCE2 Gene Increases Miscarriage Risk, Study Reveals

A breakthrough study by deCODE genetics, in accord with global partners, has unveiled a genetic variant in the SYCE2 gene, highlighting a significant rise in the risk of pregnancy loss. Published in Nature Structural and Molecular Biology, the research involved over 114,000 women hailing from diverse global locales.

Decoding SYCE2: A Genetic Culprit

The SYCE2 gene is a key player in meiosis, the biological process responsible for generating human egg and sperm cells. The genome-wide association study discovered a missense variant in the SYCE2 gene, which spiked the risk of pregnancy loss by a formidable 22%. Prior to this, the variant had been associated with recombination phenotypes in mother-inherited chromosomes.

The Impact of Recombination on Pregnancy Loss

Recombination, the process crucial for the proper alignment of homologous chromosomes, and the SYCE2 protein complex, vital for facilitating this process, sit at the heart of this study. The research found that the identified variant disrupts the positioning of crossovers during recombination, a phenomenon more pronounced in longer chromosomes. This recombination disturbance could be especially severe in pregnancies not carried to full term, potentially contributing to miscarriages.

The Hidden Impact of the SYCE2 Variant

Insights from the study underscore the intricate web of genetic factors influencing pregnancy loss. The SYCE2 variant, despite its correlation with increased miscarriage risk, continues to persist in the human population. The variant's implications may seep into early gestational losses that occur pre-pregnancy detection, hinting that its actual impact on pregnancy success might be underestimated and underappreciated.