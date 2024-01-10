en English
Health

Genetic Trait Predicting Pulmonary Hypertension Risk Identified by Researchers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
A breakthrough study by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Schools of Medicine has identified a genetic trait that could serve as an indicator for a heightened risk of pulmonary hypertension, a severe lung vessel disease. The study, which analyzed the genomes of over 20,000 individuals hailing from the United States, France, England, and Japan, unearthed a gene pair that plays a crucial role in regulating the body’s response to limited oxygen. This gene pair, comprising a long non-coding RNA molecule and a protein binding partner, is known to be more active under low oxygen conditions.

Uncovering the Genetic Trait

The key finding of the research is the identification of a single DNA letter change that directs the expression of this RNA-protein pair. This change is associated with an increased genetic risk of pulmonary hypertension across diverse populations. This discovery could open doors to a new wave of precision medicine treatments that are tailored to an individual’s genetic risk profile.

Implications for Future Therapies

Additionally, the study’s findings could expedite the development of new drug therapies targeting oxygen sensitivity in blood vessel linings. This could significantly improve treatments for pulmonary hypertension, a condition that currently lacks effective therapeutic solutions. The research, published in Science Translational Medicine, was conducted by an international team and utilized public datasets, including the All of Us health registry funded by the National Institutes of Health.

A Step Ahead in Medicine

The research team is hopeful that their groundbreaking work will stimulate the creation of targeted therapies and pave the way for a new field of drug development focusing on epigenetics and RNA therapeutics. With this study, the medical community moves a step closer to a future where precision medicine can potentially improve patient outcomes and revolutionize the field of healthcare.

Health Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

