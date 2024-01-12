en English
Health

Genetic Study Unearths 369 SNPs Linked to Insulin Resistance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
In a groundbreaking study published in Nature Genetics, researchers have identified 369 single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) associated with insulin resistance (IR). The study, conducted using data from the United Kingdom Biobank (UKBB), analyzed 402,398 European individuals, shedding light on the genetic factors underpinning this common metabolic disorder.

Unveiling the Genetic Landscape of Insulin Resistance

The study focused on high-confidence IR-associated SNPs. Out of the 369 SNPs, 114 were identified as high-confidence loci for IR, with 72 of these not previously linked to IR. The identified loci showed enrichment for genes involved in insulin signaling, protein metabolism, and adipocyte physiology, providing valuable insight into the genes and pathways critical in insulin resistance.

Methodology and Implications

Researchers employed various methodologies, including genome-wide association studies (GWAS), expression prioritization integration, and the examination of previously identified IR-related loci from the Meta-Analyses of Glucose and Insulin-related Traits Consortium (MAGIC) study. The study also developed polygenic-risk scores and found associations with several metabolic diseases, enhancing our understanding of the intricate interplay of genetics and metabolic disorders.

Sex-Specific Effects and Metabolic Diseases

Notably, the study also identified sex-specific effects of certain loci, particularly related to weight gain and body fat distribution. These findings could potentially pave the way for more targeted treatments and preventive measures for conditions like diabetes, hyperglyceridemia, hypertension, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and ischemic heart disease.

This comprehensive study successfully illuminates the genetic underpinnings of insulin resistance, contributing to a better understanding of the genetic factors underlying metabolic diseases. The insights gleaned from this research are invaluable for future research and treatment strategies, offering hope for millions affected by insulin resistance and related metabolic disorders worldwide.

