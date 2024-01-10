Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors

The genetic roots of diseases and their impacts on contemporary populations remain a complex puzzle for scientists worldwide. A recent breakthrough in this mystery comes from a genetic study that traces the higher risk of multiple sclerosis (MS) among northern Europeans back to a genetic legacy from about 5,000 years ago.

Unraveling the Genetic Legacy

The research, conducted by an international team of scientists, embarked on a comprehensive project comparing modern DNA with ancient DNA extracted from the teeth and bones of prehistoric humans. This comparison allowed the scientists to chart prehistoric migrations and identify disease-linked genes persisting through generations. The study specifically points to the Yamnaya, a Bronze Age population known for horseback-riding and cattle herding, who migrated into the region. The genetic predisposition for MS in northern Europeans is a consequence of the genetic contributions from these ancient ancestors.

From Survival Advantage to Disease Predisposition

The study reveals that the genetic variants associated with a risk of developing MS traveled with the Yamnaya people. These genes provided them a survival advantage by protecting them against infections carried by their livestock. However, with improved sanitary conditions over time, these same genetic variants increased the risk of developing MS in modern populations. This discovery sheds light on the evolutionary roots of MS and explains the higher prevalence of the disease in northern Europeans compared to their southern counterparts.

Broader Implications and Future Directions

The findings have broader implications for understanding the evolutionary origins of other diseases. By analyzing thousands of genomes of ancient humans, the researchers aim to trace the genetic roots of not only MS but also diabetes, schizophrenia, and many other modern illnesses. The research underscores how genetic traits can change from beneficial to deleterious as conditions evolve, and how modern immune systems may be more susceptible to autoimmune diseases due to changes in environmental and lifestyle factors. This has significant implications for the development of treatments for diseases like MS, suggesting the need to recalibrate the immune system rather than simply suppressing it.

The establishment of the world’s largest ancient human gene bank through the comparison of ancient human DNA with modern-day samples represents a significant milestone in understanding the historical spread of genes and diseases. It opens new avenues for further research into the origins of various illnesses and may pave the way for more targeted and effective treatments based on a deeper understanding of the genetic and environmental factors contributing to disease risk.