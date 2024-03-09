Genetic Quirk in Labradors Linked to Obesity: Study Unveils Hunger, Metabolism Insights

Recent research led by Eleanor Raffan, a veterinary geneticist at the University of Cambridge, has shed light on why certain dog breeds, particularly Labradors, are more prone to obesity. The study, published in Science Advances, reveals a genetic mutation in the POMC gene that increases hunger levels and decreases metabolic rates in these dogs.

Exploring the Genetic Basis of Canine Obesity

The investigation into the POMC gene mutation unveils critical insights into why some Labradors seem insatiable and are more inclined to gain weight. Previous findings indicated that obese Labradors were significantly more likely to lack a specific section of DNA within the POMC gene, known as a deletion mutation. The latest research further confirms that this genetic variant, found in about a quarter of all Labradors, amplifies their hunger but does not affect their food enjoyment. This discovery was partly based on a unique 'sausage-in-a-box test', which showed that dogs with the mutation spent considerably more time engaging with a box containing food they could not eat.

The Impact of the Mutation on Metabolism and Training

Furthermore, the study determined that Labradors with the POMC mutation have a 25% lower resting metabolic rate compared to those without the mutation, necessitating a stricter diet to maintain a healthy weight. Interestingly, this genetic variant is not only linked to obesity but also to behavior, potentially making these dogs easier to train. This could explain why an overwhelming majority of Labrador assistance dogs possess the POMC mutation. The research, while focused on Labradors and Flat-Coated Retrievers, opens up new avenues for understanding obesity in dogs and potentially other species, including humans.

Broader Implications and Future Directions

Dr. Raffan's work not only highlights the genetic factors contributing to canine obesity but also provides parallels to similar conditions in humans. Medications targeting the faulty POMC pathway have been developed for humans, raising questions about potential treatments for dogs. However, the high cost of these drugs makes widespread use in veterinary care unlikely. Owners of Labradors with the POMC mutation are encouraged to closely monitor their pet's diet and exercise regimen to mitigate the risk of obesity. This research underscores the complexity of obesity, influenced by a combination of genetic, metabolic, and behavioral factors.