Genesis HealthCare System Completes 200th Life-Saving TCAR Procedure

In a remarkable milestone for medical innovation, Genesis HealthCare System's vascular surgery team recently completed its 200th TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedure. This pioneering treatment addresses carotid artery disease, a condition characterized by plaque buildup in the neck arteries, potentially averting life-threatening strokes.

A New Frontier in Vascular Surgery

Led by Dr. Michael Kunstmann and Dr. Lane Lee, the Genesis HealthCare System's vascular surgery team has reached an unprecedented milestone. Their 200th successful TCAR procedure signals a significant stride forward in the treatment of carotid artery disease, offering patients a minimally invasive alternative to traditional open surgery.

The TCAR procedure commences with a minor incision in the neck, followed by the insertion of a tube into the carotid artery. This ingenious device temporarily redirects blood flow, allowing the medical team to filter the blood before returning it to a vein in the groin.

Transforming Lives: The Power of TCAR

The successful implementation of the TCAR procedure at Genesis HealthCare System has already transformed the lives of numerous patients. By offering a less invasive and more efficient treatment option, the vascular surgery team has not only reduced the risk of debilitating strokes but also improved patients' overall recovery experience.

The Future of Carotid Artery Disease Treatment

As the medical community continues to embrace the TCAR procedure, its potential to revolutionize the treatment of carotid artery disease becomes increasingly evident. With its minimally invasive approach, reduced risk of complications, and shorter recovery time, the TCAR procedure stands as a beacon of hope for patients grappling with this life-threatening condition.