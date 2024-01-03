Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.

Private equity (PE) investments in the healthcare sector have been a hot topic of contention, given the rise in hospital-acquired adverse events in PE-owned hospitals. Despite these concerns, Bain & Co.’s report points to a robust healthcare PE market in 2023, with a total deal value of $444 billion. The upcoming year, however, expects to see an adjustment phase, focusing on bridging the valuation gap between buyers and sellers.

Generative AI: The Transformative Force in Healthcare

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is predicted to be a major investment area in 2024. Its capability to streamline operations, enhance the user experience for patients and providers, and cut overhead costs make it a lucrative sector. Big Tech firms are already on the move, collaborating with healthcare providers for the implementation of such AI technologies.

Health IT: A Safe Haven for Investors

Despite a dip in investments in 2023, health information technology (IT) is seen as a safe investment domain. It promotes innovation while providing economic solutions to issues such as inflation, staff shortages, and difficulties in reimbursement. It accounted for approximately 10% of the healthcare sector’s PE investments in 2023. The main areas of focus within Health IT include revenue cycle management, clinical workflows, and patient engagement.

Regulatory Scrutiny on Healthcare PE Investments

Healthcare PE investments are not without their controversies. Studies have shown a 25% increase in hospital-acquired adverse events in PE-owned hospitals compared to their non-PE counterparts. Consequently, bipartisan members of the Senate Budget Committee have initiated investigations into the impact of PE on healthcare. The investigation aims to scrutinize the excessive debt caused by leveraged buyouts, asset stripping, and cost-cutting measures. PE firms are encouraged to implement risk management strategies to avoid becoming the target of antitrust investigations or congressional inquiries.